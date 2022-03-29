California pushes back on legislation passed by conservative states

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been vocal about his distaste for recent laws proposed in states like Texas, Idaho and Arizona. (Shutterstock)

By Soumya Karlamangla

More than ever, California is positioning itself as a state that fights back.

Texas, Idaho, Arizona and a number of other conservative states this year have been moving forward with a suite of anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida on Monday signed a law opponents have called “Don’t Say Gay,” which prohibits classroom discussions in some elementary grades about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Here in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been vocal about his distaste for these laws. On Twitter, he invited Disney to bring its Florida workforce to California, “the state that actually represents the values of your workers.” And in open defiance of a Texas abortion law that allows private individuals to sue abortion providers, Newsom recently unveiled a proposal that would let residents sue gunmakers.

But there’s even more brewing in the state Legislature as California tries to position itself as a sanctuary for transgender youth and for people seeking abortions. Here is the latest:

Transgender youth legislation

We’re in the midst of a nationwide wave of legislation seeking to restrict the rights of transgender youth.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas recently ordered the state to investigate parents for child abuse if they provide certain medical treatments to their transgender children. In Arizona, a bill is moving forward that would force teachers to disclose to parents if their children came out as LGBTQ.

In California, Democratic lawmakers are proposing to make California a haven for transgender youth and their parents who are fleeing other states.

“They have a safe place to go if they’re threatened with prosecution,” state Sen. Scott Wiener told the Associated Press. “California will not be a party to this new wave of deadly LGBTQ criminalization.”

The bill would prevent California courts from enforcing any out-of-state court rulings that deny parents custody for allowing their trans children to get gender-affirming care. It would also prohibit California officials from complying with out-of-state subpoenas seeking medical information about people who travel to California for such care.

Abortion laws

With the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned this year, conservative states are advancing new restrictions that aim to make abortion illegal in as many circumstances as possible.

California leaders are trying to make the state a sanctuary for those seeking reproductive care. (Washington and Oregon are also taking steps to make those states more friendly to those seeking abortions.)

Newsom signed a bill last week that would make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans. California legislators are anticipating that restricted access to abortion in other states will lead to more women coming to the Golden State for procedures.

A number of related proposals are also under consideration in California: banning the disclosure of abortion medical records to police or other out-of-state entities; allowing nurse practitioners to perform abortions; and setting up a fund to help pay for people to get abortions, including assistance with travel and lodging.

“This legislative package is robust, it’s bold, it’s responsive and it’s innovative, and that’s exactly what we need right now,” Amy Moy, chief external affairs officer for Essential Access Health and a member of the steering committee for the Future of Abortion Council, told The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.