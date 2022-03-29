Fixes

Biden allocates $200 million for BART’s Silicon Valley expansion

Plans would add four more stations, servicing Santa Clara

By Bay City News • March 29, 2022 1:30 am
This will be the third allocation of funds for the project. (Jim Wilson, New York Times)

This will be the third allocation of funds for the project. (Jim Wilson, New York Times)

President Joe Biden has earmarked an additional $200 million for the Silicon Valley BART Extension Phase II in his upcoming proposed budget, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced on Monday.

The project will extend BART alignment from the North San Jose Berryessa station through downtown San Jose to Santa Clara, adding four more stations and six more miles of track, the agency said.

This will be the third allocation of funds for the project after the Federal Transit Authority authorized $125 million in 2019 and another $100 million in 2021.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, praised the announcement Monday.

“We know that traffic will only get worse throughout California, particularly in Los Angeles and the Bay Area,” she said in a statement. “We also know that removing cars from our roads is one of the best ways to reduce carbon emissions. By funding these two projects, we’re helping reduce traffic, lower emissions and broaden economic opportunity for residents.”

Phase II is estimated to carry 54,600 passengers each weekday to destinations throughout the Bay Area by 2040, according to the VTA announcement.

Related Stories
Gov. Gavin Newsom has been vocal about his distaste for recent laws proposed in states like Texas, Idaho and Arizona. (Shutterstock)
California pushes back on legislation passed by conservative states

Moves include protections for transgender youth and abortion rights

By Soumya Karlamangla
A bus and taxi only lane along Geary Boulevard at Fifth Avenue, a part of the newly redesigned Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
As Van Ness bus lane finally opens, S.F. plans another for Geary

New lanes reflect lessons learned from long, arduous project

By Benjamin Schneider
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has proposed a new policy that would offer people sleeping on the streets shelter, from organized tent sites to tiny homes. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Will S.F.’s ‘transformational’ homeless shelter plan actually work?

What we can learn from New York City’s approach to its unhoused population

By Adam Shanks Examiner staff writer