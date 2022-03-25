As Van Ness bus lane finally opens, S.F. plans another for Geary

A bus and taxi only lane along Geary Boulevard at Fifth Avenue, a part of the newly redesigned Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

With the long-delayed Van Ness bus rapid transit line slated to open in a matter of days, The City is finalizing plans for yet another major bus project. Originally planned to be a clone of Van Ness, the newly redesigned Geary transit project is now notable for how it differs from that arduous roadway reconstruction.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is currently seeking feedback on a plan to transform Geary Boulevard between Arguello and 34th Avenue, adding red transit only lanes and other improvements to speed the 38 and 38R bus lines.

While it would result in major changes along the thoroughfare, the Geary Boulevard Improvement Project has been pared down significantly over the past year to save time and money — and to preempt frustration from neighbors. Previously approved for center-running bus lanes like the ones on Van Ness, the project is now expected to include side-running bus lanes, more like the ones on Mission Street.

The pivot reflects the hard lessons learned during the Van Ness project, which took three years longer and cost $37 million more than budgeted. It’s set to open on the auspicious date of April 1.

“A side-running project can provide tangible improvements in stages, allowing more benefits to transit and safety to begin sooner,” SFMTA wrote in a blog post announcing the changed Geary project last year. Bus riders could see significant time savings as soon as the end of this year thanks to the redesign, marking a stark contrast with Van Ness, where riders have yet to experience improvements after nearly six years of construction.

In its currently proposed form, the Geary Improvement Project would create continuous, red transit-only lanes along the length of Geary Boulevard from Arguello Boulevard to 33rd Avenue. Eleven stops would be moved and two would be eliminated to speed up bus service. Eventually, high-tech traffic signals would be timed for optimal bus speeds.

The project would require replacing the diagonal parking along stretches of Geary with parallel parking. To compensate for the 1-2 spaces lost per block, SFMTA plans to add stretches of perpendicular parking along some of the avenues abutting Geary. It would also create more white loading zones and green 30 minute parking zones along the boulevard.

Other planned changes include the elimination of some left turns on Geary, and new “bus bulbs” that allow buses to stop and pick up passengers without pulling over all the way to the curb.

Members of the public have until March 31st to complete a survey of the proposed changes on the SFMTA website.

A previous SFMTA survey of nearly 600 Richmond residents, from last September, found that 58% of respondents support removing parking to improve transit along Geary. Nearly two thirds of respondents (64%) support side-running bus lanes on the boulevard.

This design configuration was not always the plan for Geary. Until last year, SFMTA was slated to build a center-running bus rapid transit system along the Richmond section of the boulevard. The project was fully designed and approved, after surviving an environmental lawsuit that slowed its progress.

However, The City’s experience on Van Ness, combined with data showing that side-running lanes could deliver similar benefits, caused SFMTA to reevaluate last spring. Rather than repeating “the mess on Van Ness,” SFMTA planners hope to follow in the footsteps of the eastern half of the Geary Improvement Project, from Market to Stanyan, where The City installed bus lanes on time and on budget. While engineering improvements were fairly modest along that stretch of Geary, the project still delivered time savings of 20% for transit riders.

By shifting lanes, the project cost would go from $235 million, to less than $50 million, SFMTA estimates. While buses in the right lane would face increased conflict with right-turning and parking cars as compared to the center-running option, the agency estimates that time savings for riders would be similar, as high as 28%.

The pivot comes as city and regional planners have renewed discussion of a Geary subway corridor through the Link21 and ConnectSF long-range blueprints. One possibility being studied would see the Geary subway connecting to a new transit tunnel across the Bay. That tantalizing prospect could be leading city planners and transit activists to save political and financial capital for a truly transformative transit project.

“I think it’s really good to re-evaluate (the project) because we don’t have a plan for a Geary subway yet. And that needs to happen,” Cat Carter, communications director for the San Francisco Transit Riders Union, told SF Weekly last year.

After securing approvals as soon as August, SFMTA estimates it can begin a “quick build” version of the Geary Improvement Project by the end of this year, using paint to delineate transit-only lanes. That would provide immediate benefit to riders, the agency says.

Still, the full project will still take at least four years to complete, since it, like the Van Ness project, will require replacing century-old utilities beneath the pavement.