Amidst scandal, measure to reform Recology will appear on the June ballot

San Francisco voters in June will decide whether to reform the way garbage collection rates are overseen after the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the ballot measure.

The measure would establish the City Controller as the refuse rate administrator, requiring the official to monitor waste collection expenses, revenues and rates.

The measure would also replace the City Controller with a ratepayer advocate to serve on the Refuse Rate Board in an effort to remove conflict of interests connected to the role as refuse rate administrator, city officials said.

In April, the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office reached a $100 million settlement with Recology, the company contracted by The City to handle waste collection, over excessive charges to customers.

To ensure customers are protected in the future, the Controller’s Office has called for more safeguards and recommended The City re-evaluate its decades-old Refuse Collection and Disposal Initiative Ordinance, drafted in 1932. Changes to the ordinance, however, would require voter approval.

“These reforms are an important step in bringing transparency and accountability to our rate-setting process,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We can’t have a system that is open to abuse that harms our residents and our ratepayers, and I want to thank our controller and Supervisor (Aaron) Peskin for working collaboratively to come up with these reforms. They will strengthen trust in government and create more clarity for everyone involved in this important process.”

“As recent and reoccurring revelations of ratepayer overcharging from the Controller’s Office have reaffirmed, we are long overdue to reform our refuse rate-setting process,” Peskin said. “Our residents and our ratepayers deserve accountable and transparent regulatory processes, particularly if we are still going to keep the existing monopoly for the time being. This has been a long negotiating process, but I’m confident we have secured the best possible outcome for San Franciscans.”

The excessively high waste collection rates were uncovered in 2020 as then-City Attorney Dennis Herrera was investigating public corruption tied to former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, who was charged with wire fraud by federal prosecutors earlier that year. Part of Nuru’s responsibilities included making recommendations on waste collection rates and ensuring rates were fair to customers.

Prior to the $100 million settlement reached with Recology over the high rates, Herrera alleged Recology failed to accurately account incoming revenue when it sought to increase rates by more than 14% in 2017, and although Recology disclosed the error in 2018 to the Department of Public Works, no action was taken and Recology continued to charge excessive rates through 2020.

In addition, federal prosecutors have alleged former Recology group government and community relations manager Paul Giusti provided Nuru with bribes totaling over $1 million to influence decisions linked to rate increases, funding and contract approvals. Giusti has since pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe a local official and to commit honest services fraud, while Nuru has since pleaded guilty to wire fraud.