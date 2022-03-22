A Yellow Brick Road in the middle of the Tenderloin?

Eric Rozell, manager of the Safe Passage program, helps pedestrians cross at Turk and Hyde streets in the Tenderloin on Friday. The Tenderloin Community Benefit District is working to paint a yellow road that is a visual match to the work of its Safe Passage program. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Donning a reflective vest, Eric Rozell bent over and relayed a message to the man lying on a Tenderloin sidewalk: children will be coming through here soon.

In fact hundreds of children, families and seniors walk through the streets every day that Rozell and his team of 13 Corner Captains work to keep clear and safe.

Now, the Tenderloin Community Benefit District (TLCBD) — with support from public leaders — hopes to paint a yellow path that offers a visual match to the longstanding work of the Safe Passage program, which falls under the nonprofit TLCBD’s umbrella and employs Rozell and the Corner Captains.

The Yellow Brick Road would duplicate a similar effort launched by concerned moms in 2008, establishing a visual signifier of safe routes for children and seniors to access hubs such as schools and community centers.

That work continues to this day through the Safe Passage program, but the actual yellow mural that stretched 11 blocks has long faded away.

“We’re trying to keep it clean and safe, but we’re not trying to just remove everybody,” Rozell said.

The Board of Supervisors last week unanimously passed a resolution proposed by Matt Haney to create the 17-block yellow road through the Tenderloin. The exact route has yet to be set in stone, but as currently drawn it would stretch several blocks of Turk, Eddy, Leavenworth, and Jones streets.

According to the 2019 Point-In-Time Count, nearly half of The City’s homeless population lives in the Tenderloin. The prevalence of homelessness in the Tenderloin has led to sidewalks being blocked by encampments, the resolution notes.

In their eye-grabbing uniforms, Safe Passage workers meet at the benefit district’s headquarters to game plan for their shift. There are two shifts a day aligned with the peak times for foot traffic through the neighborhood, usually from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The Corner Captains fan out, each setting up at a corner to help pedestrians cross safely and keep the surrounding area clear.

They take a firm approach without presenting as law enforcement. To the man lying on the sidewalk, Rozell did not demand he move to a different street, or threaten him if he didn’t.

Corner Captains maintain contact through radios. A code yellow, for example, means there’s an issue others should be aware of — a fight between two people nearby, perhaps — but doesn’t require a call to police.

Aside from two officers walking the beat, San Francisco police were nowhere to be found during a tour of the neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Though limited overnight when programs like Safe Passage and Urban Alchemy aren’t present, there is a robust public safety presence in the Tenderloin during these daytime hours.

“Only on very rare occasions would we phone the police or call 911, like it if it was a clear emergency,” Rozell said.

Urban Alchemy has flooded the Tenderloin’s streets. Standing beside the Safe Passage Corner Captains, there can sometimes be more people in neon vests than without them on any given street corner.

Rozell said he hopes the Yellow Brick Road would establish a safe pathway even during hours when the presence of Corner Captains and Urban Alchemy is limited.

Rozell’s colleague at TLCBD, Hunter Franks, echoed that sentiment.

“I think the importance of a visual icon, in terms of signifying space for a certain desired purpose or a certain level of care, is something that’s really important,” Franks said.

The Tenderloin also has high traffic thanks to people commuting from other neighborhoods into downtown.

The Safe Passage program is just one way in which the TLCBD is working to establish community space for the neighborhood’s residents.

“We’re trying to create more spaces where people can just be and just sit,” Franks said.

TLCBD is working to secure funding for the road, which will hopefully last more than a few years in its next iteration. The resolution adopted by supervisors calls for the road to be painted with a longer-lasting material.

The proposed route for the Yellow Brick Road through the Tenderloin, which is still in the planning phase and builds upon the original Safe Passage route and the current route that corner captains monitor. (Envelope Architecture + Design)