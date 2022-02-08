A crisis continues: Bay Area Tongans rally for their families back home

The view of Nomuka, Tonga, from a surveillance aircraft with the New Zealand Defense Force during a reconnaissance flight over an area of Tonga that showed heavy ash fall from the recent volcanic eruption, Jan. 17, 2022. The Bay Area Tonga community is rallying to support their families back home. (Cpl. Vanessa Parker/New Zealand Defence Force via The New York Times)

For Anna Mahina, there was nothing remarkable about the 14th of January.

She woke up at dawn to help her son get ready for school. She went to work. She picked up her son, went out to dinner, took a shower, Zoomed with her relatives, silenced her phone, and went to sleep.

“Friday was a normal day,” said Mahina. Until it wasn’t.

On Saturday, Mahina, a Bay Area native and founder of the nonprofit San Francisco Tongans Rise Up, awoke to a stream of frantic text messages: “I’m so sorry,” some read. Then she checked the news.

What followed, said Mahina, was “the longest five days of darkness for me.”

It’s been three weeks since the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted in the South Pacific, sending a plume of smoke and ash soaring miles into the air and triggering a tsunami that destroyed buildings, knocked out communications, and sent violent waves across the Pacific Rim. The crushing currents burst pipelines in Peru and battered boatyards in the Bay Area. A sonic boom reverberated across the globe.

Now, many in the Bay Area’s Tongan diaspora—one of the largest outside of the Polynesian nation of Tonga—have mobilized to assist in the relief effort, dropping off goods at local churches and packing shipping containers and planes full of much-needed water, food, and medical supplies to be dispatched to Tonga’s 36 inhabited islands.

But even as phone and internet services come back online, the punches keep on rolling. Just days after the tsunami, Tonga was hit with a 6.2 magnitude earthquake. And then, coronavirus.

“It’s like one thing ricocheting after another,” said Sesilia Langi Pahulu, general manager of SF Enterprises & Logistics, a family-run company that specializes in shipping goods to Tonga.

Until recently, Tonga had largely staved off the pandemic, but as foreign relief efforts descended upon the islands, a handful of residents have tested positive, further shutting down the island’s economy.

“The stores are empty now with the covid and the shutdown. They’ve shut everything down, including businesses,” said Langi Pahulu.

Despite the increased cost of shipping due to the supply chain crunch, the Langi Family has been accepting donations and offering to cover the cost of freight, trucking, and logistics services for the first couple of ships heading from the Port of Oakland to Tonga.

The family is also working with major shipping lines like Matson Navigation and Hamburg Sud, a Maersk Company, to temporarily cover the ocean freight cost for donated food, water, and medical supplies.

“Before this whole relief effort, the primary shipments basic necessities that we take for granted,” said Langi Pahulu. Things like toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning supplies that can be exorbitantly expensive for Tongans. “Now with the relief effort, she said, it’s the same stuff, just a lot more of it.”

Some, like the non-profit Taulama for Tongans, have joined forces with the Tonga Consulate General, interfaith groups, and the Regional Pacific Islander Task Force to fill their own containers with bedding, medical supplies, and tools like wheelbarrows, chainsaws, and shovels to help clear away the debris.

Others, like the Palo Alto-based grassroots organization Anamatangi Polynesian Voices, are working with the United Parcel Service (UPS) to fill a Boeing 787.

“I cannot even begin to describe what they must be feeling,” said Leafa Taumoepeau, Taulama for Tongans’ executive director. “It seems like they’re caged in… There’s the tidal wave. There’s the volcano that erupted. There’s the aftermath of the eruption and there’s dust everywhere, which makes it very, very difficult for them to breathe. And then, during all that, there’s covid. Covid couldn’t have picked a worse time.”

What the next few months will hold is still uncertain. Tonga does not have a municipal water system and instead largely depends on rainwater stores, which are now laden with ash and debris from the eruption. That pollution has also fouled the air, continuing to blanket houses, farms, and businesses in a thick sooty layer.

But once the dust clears, the damage will remain. “It’s not going to be over in a year, or two years,” said Taumoepeau. “It’s going to be really long term.”

And while the relief efforts are just beginning in earnest, another hazard looms on the horizon. Climate change poses an extreme threat to the future of island nations like Tonga. Last month, several groups urged President Biden to assist Tonga by providing humanitarian aid in the recovery efforts but warned of worse events to come.

“Tonga has been witnessing rising sea levels and land erosion, and villages were already at risk long before these events took place,” it said. “We urge you to make the climate crisis a priority this year and take significant action to address it.”

Still, said Taumoepeau, Tongans will overcome. “I still believe that we’re a people that fight. Fight for what is important to us – and that is God, our country, and our families,” she said. “Even though we are going through this, I am sure that Tongans everywhere will be up in arms and fight.”

Taumoepeau’s coalition will be collecting donations until February 17th at The Church of Jesus Christ & Latter-Day Saints Culture Hall in San Bruno. The Tonga Consulate General in San Francisco is also accepting monetary donations.

