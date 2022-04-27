13 major cities agree: emergency funding for homelessness must continue

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, right, is among the state’s big-city mayors who went to Sacramento on Monday to plead for ongoing emergency homelessness funding. (Jana Kadah, Bay City News)

The mayors of California’s largest cities say they’re grateful to have received millions of dollars from the state in recent years to combat the crisis of urban homelessness, but they’re worried about what will happen if the money stops flowing.

A number of those mayors headed up to Sacramento on Monday to plead with Gov. Gavin Newsom, former mayor of San Francisco, and lawmakers to plead for leaders to remain committed to providing plentiful and flexible funding to fight homelessness.

“We can’t do this alone,” Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said, adding “Now is not the time to lose the momentum.” Experts say the problem has clearly grown since the pandemic, which made it even more difficult to get an accurate measure of the scale of the problem.

In Stockton, 80% of residents surveyed identified homelessness as their No. 1 concern, Lincoln said.

The mayoral coalition of the 13 biggest cities in the Golden State said if money dried up — and overflowing state coffers won’t last forever — they would face “a fiscal cliff” that would result in the loss of thousands of shelter beds and the slashing of entry points to housing assistance.

They noted that the state Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant program, one of the main sources of state assistance funding to cities, which launched in 2019, is set to expire next year. Another main source of funds is the Homelessness Emergency Assistance Program, which was established in 2018. Together, the mayors said they served 25,000 people and added more than 9,000 beds to shelters. San Jose used the money to build tiny homes as transitional housing for the homeless and nearly homeless.

Coalition chair Libby Schaff said her city, Oakland, erected pallet shelters and cabin communities, which are quick ways to get people out of the rain and cold.

The last time there was a point-in-time count, in 202o, there were more than 161,000 homeless California residents, about 70% of whom were unsheltered, according to a report by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, the Legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal and policy adviser.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the plea by the mayors.