Why San Francisco LGBTQ+ police will not march in annual Pride Parade

A San Francisco Police officer wears the SFPD’s rainbow-patterned Pride patch at a Pride Month event in June 2019. As the Pride parade returns June 26 for the first time since the pandemic, SFPD officers who identify as LGBTQ announced they will not march in the parade if they cannot march in their uniform. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

LGBTQ members of the San Francisco Police Department would rather not march at all than march in civilian attire during the upcoming SF Pride parade.

City leaders quickly backed their decision, as Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Dorsey announced Monday they would join cops in abstaining from the June 26 parade.

The decision to drop out of this year’s festivities, announced by the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance in a press release on Monday, caps more than two years of tension between organizers of SF Pride and the LGBTQ members of local law enforcement agencies over the latter’s role in the parade.

Organizers have tried to acknowledge the reflexive discomfort some in the LGBTQ community feel at the sight of uniformed police officers, and the pride of the officers themselves, who describe themselves as “agents of change” within the department.

“There was a time when we could not serve openly and proudly. There was a time when LGBTQ officers had to hide who they were,” said Kathryn Winters, treasurer of the Police Officers Pride Alliance. “Sadly, that’s still the case in some parts of this country.”

The compromise organizers attempted to forge was to allow officers to march in the parade; but only in civilian clothing, not a uniform. The officers would be allowed to march together and wear matching shirts that identify them clearly as LGBTQ officers, according to organizers.

The offer failed to appease the officers, who wrote they “will not be pushed back into the closet.” LGBTQ members of the San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Sheriff’s Office are backing them and also will not march this year.

For both sides, it’s an issue of historical precedent.

The Pride parade began in 1970 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, a pivotal moment in the gay liberation movement in which patrons of the Stonewall Inn and their supporters fought back against police violence after an early morning raid. Such police violence was not foreign to San Francisco, where police harassment of transgender people led to the Compton’s Cafeteria riot in 1966.

In 2019, a group of protesters blocked the parade route in objection to the participation of corporations and police, resulting in two arrests. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 parades, delaying the issue but leaving it to resurface in 2022.

San Francisco is not the only city in which LGBTQ organizers are questioning the role police should play in their parades in the wake of protests over policing in 2020. Pride parade organizers in New York City have been roiled by the same debate.

Suzanne Ford, interim executive director of SF Pride, said the organization’s job was to “honor the progress and the past and also to say that we have a lot more work to do.”

The officers sitting out the parade believe they’re exactly the ones who can take that work on.

“We changed these organizations from within by providing a wider cultural competency that has made San Francisco home to the country’s most diverse peace officer organizations,” the Police Officers Pride Alliance wrote. “In 2020, the world and the police profession were forever changed by the brutal and tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer. This led to protests and conversations about police reform, and we all know that our work is not yet done.”

Winters, treasurer of the Pride Alliance, noted that many of the department’s LGBTQ officers weren’t even alive at the time of Stonewall and Compton’s Cafe and struggled for the right to march in uniform.

“We are basically being excluded for the actions of law enforcement agencies that, at the time these instances occurred, were largely straight white males,” Winters said.

Dorsey is in a unique position as a gay man and, prior to his appointment as a supervisor, the top spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department. Reached by The Examiner on Monday, he described the decision as a simple one, because it’s “genuinely where my heart is.” It was in part a way to honor people like Wayne Friday, a former police commissioner, and Dennis Collins, a former investigator in the District Attorney’s office.

“These were LGBTQ pioneers who mentored me and taught me about gay politics,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey warned that SF Pride’s decision could dissuade LGBTQ people from becoming police officers, despite allowing officers to march without donning a uniform.

“It isn’t just a dress code, it’s a commitment to put their lives on the line, to keep us safe,” Dorsey said.

SF Pride attempted to recognize that LGBTQ police officers are a part of the community, but also “send a signal to the members of our community who have been concerned about” the presence of police, according to Ford.

“SF Pride is supposed to be the platform in the queer community that voices can be heard, so I feel like we’ve done our job,” Ford said.

In a statement, Breed implored organizers to reverse the policy.

“One of the central planks of the movement for better policing is a demand that the people who serve in uniform better represent the communities they are policing. We can’t say, we want more Black officers, or we want more LGBTQ officers, and then treat those officers with disrespect when they actually step up and serve,” she said.

The San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance and its supporters describe the decision as exclusionary.

“This committee would not order the leather community to wear polyester at the parade. This committee would not order the drag community to wear flannel,” the alliance wrote.

Ford rejects the comparison.

“There’s no other entity or contingent that marches in the pride parade that has the job of policing our community or has the history that the police department has with our community,” Ford said.