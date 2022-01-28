We interviewed every candidate in S.F.’s assembly race. Here’s where they stand on key issues

Last week, The Examiner Editorial Board asked the four main candidates running for Assembly District 17 to come in and share their positions on a variety of issues that are important to voters. Here are selected remarks from Bilal Mahmood, entrepreneur and scientist; David Campos, chief of staff at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; Thea Shelby, San Francisco Community College Board of Trustees; and Matt Haney, District 6 supervisor.

MAHMOOD

Why are you running?

I really do think we need to return San Francisco to be a beacon of hope for the middle class, people trying to break into the middle class, immigrants, migrants, parents, children, LGBTQ+, everyone who’s trying to make it in our city and have a better life.

Climate

The Green Production Board (a proposal to assess the resources available to California to set production targets for clean energy) will have the authority to cut red tape and make the permitting aligned so (business) can get the technology necessary to move forward. The second then is the Climate Public Bank. It will have the authority to deliver up to $100,000 in zero-interest loans, funded by a carbon tax, to every individual to retrofit their house, buy an electric vehicle, buy an electric bike or for small businesses to transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

COVID-19

We need to boost universal COVID testing, make it free and make it available. We’re still not thinking out of the box in terms of how to solve this fundamental problem. There are other countries that have adopted … a system where you identify the outbreak in seven days, identify the source in one day, and control it in seven days. That is the standard across different countries. We do not do have that anywhere in the country. We need to bring that system here.

Crime

We can boost funding for going after organized cartels. Second, we need to boost funding to the Attorney General’s office to go after doctors who are illegally prescribing fentanyl. That gets into the supply chain issue of that component. The second then is how we solve it at the individual level. These are the DMI (Drug Market Intervention) programs that I talked about, boosting funding for those types of programs that from an evidence-based approach have actually solved this problem in other cities.

Homelessness

You have the real-time personalized care teams as part of the built-for-zero plans, integrated case management teams across public-private partnerships that then can guide individuals to the second step, which is: What are their actual issues? … a (combination) of all these different components helps them get the services that they need, and personalized treatment to them.

Housing

I pushed for by-right development (when a development proposal strictly conforms to zoning and building codes and qualifies for construction without requiring discretionary approval) if a housing project or a transit project is able to pass all the permits necessary to be approved by planning commissions. Elected officials are not scientists that know an environmental review process. So there should be by-right development in the case of transit projects and housing projects to actually ensure that there can be progress.

Transportation

We have 27 different Bay Area transit agencies that do not talk to each other, do not interconnect and have inconsistent fares. We need to solve that component, so we’d pass that to a single administrative body on top of the 27 different Bay Area transit agencies to ensure there’s good governance across all of them. Second, we would leverage that to actually build more transit. One of the problems is there’s not enough communication between the different counties.

CAMPOS

Why are you running?

I am running for this office because I believe the person who represents San Francisco in this seat has to be a change agent, someone who pushes the state to finally address the inequities underlying society. Because if we do not address them after we go through a pandemic, then we will never address them.

Climate

Build Back Better provides a good foundation for recovery, but we need to add more to it. I actually think California should do two things. One: add its own resources and its own money to the plan. Two: inject an equity lens in the implementation of the plan. We should do more to create economic opportunity in this state and especially for folks who were not able to work during the pandemic.

COVID-19

Inadequate access to health care has been the reason why so many communities have been disproportionately impacted. Everyone has been impacted, but communities of color, the poor have been impacted in a way that has been just decimating and devastating. … There’s a study that looks at the generation of Latinos 22 to 54. They’re eight times more likely to die from COVID than their white counterparts. If that’s not a call for action on health care, what is?

Homelessness

(California) has to see (homelessness) as the human tragedy that it is. Having someone who has been a champion for programs that think outside the box, that have proven to be effective at the legislative and executive level, is an important experience to have. And one thing I would push for is for the creation of more programs at the state level.

Housing

When people talk about expediting housing, it has led mostly to more luxury housing being built but not enough of a focus on building the affordable side of the equation. And that’s something that I want to emphasize, that I want to bring in. On that front, government has an important role to play. I don’t believe the market, if left to its own devices, will build the level of affordability that is needed for California.

Transportation

Part of the job of a legislator is to be an advocate for your city and to bring back resources. This is not a new role for me. It’s something I did because I was very active in regional government. And I specifically was a member of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which is a 20-plus-member body that oversees transportation funding for the nine-county Bay Area. And in that role, you have to be able to bring back resources to agencies like Muni, but you have to do more than that.

Crime

As a supervisor, you’re kind of like a mini mayor of your respective district. That requires attention to detail and interest in everything that happens. And, quite frankly, it requires getting up in the morning, walking around your neighborhood seeing if the trash was picked up, seeing if the sidewalk was steam cleaned — just looking at all those things in a way that hasn’t happened in a place like the Tenderloin.

SELBY

Why are you running?

I am the only woman in the race. I’m also the only parent in the race. I’m also a small business owner. And finally, I am a City College trustee. One of the reasons I’m running now is to make sure education actually stays in the forefront. And many (people) are community college goers, Black and brown people, disadvantaged people, low-income people. I’m also running because I want to make sure small businesses can recover from COVID. Lastly, I’m running because I want to make sure we meet or exceed climate goals.

Housing and homelessness

What we need is affordable housing. And one of the ways we’ve done it before, and this hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but the federal government used to build affordable housing. And at least this one individual who has worked in housing for the last 30 years, in affordable housing, thinks that’s what we’ve got to go back to. We need to also go back to ownership. … We need affordable housing that can be owned. We have had messed-up housing policies where especially Black and brown people have not been able to buy. And I think we should be pushing hard to get affordable housing so that we can build the wealth. We all believe we need more transitional housing in addition to the supportive services. We need to do more outreach to the people who are not in the linkage center.

Crime

If people are doing things they shouldn’t be doing, then we need to hold them accountable through the district attorney, through the police, through the attorney general. There are pilot programs for 911 calls where domestic violence experts and social workers and mental health experts come on. This is being done in some cities in California. …We need to look at it here in San Francisco.

COVID 19 and small businesses

We need to do some sort of commercial rent control. I would be interested in furthering that for a short period of time. I have seen my own business and other businesses with rent spikes and I am afraid sometimes merchants don’t have the benefit that our residents have of being able to have that stable knowledge that this is what my rent is going to be. That’s one thing I’d like to see if we can do.

Climate and transportation

One thing I’ve been working on the last three years is creating a coalition of people, 95,000 members strong at the moment, called Voices for Public Transportation. Our reason for being is to put a measure on the ballot in 2024 for about $100 billion which will be a transformative, regional transportation measure that will help to hopefully start the change in Northern California. One of the first things I would do is sponsor the authorizing legislation. The other big thing I’m so excited about is that there is $4.2 billion just sitting there. We voted on this in 2008, and we said we’re going use this as our down payment for high-speed rail. We had $10 billion and spent all but $4.2 billion. We could not get the Assembly to appropriate those dollars. I hope to use my knowledge and my ability to educate to get us the billions of dollars the federal government can now match. We may be able to not only finish up the Central Valley portion, but also have the first high-speed rail in America.

HANEY

Why are you running?

We have some very serious challenges as a state right now. And it is critical that San Francisco send somebody to Sacramento who can fight for real solutions. I’ve served as the chair of the Budget and Finance Committee (for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors). I’ve been on the front lines throughout COVID. And over the last few years of some of the biggest challenges that we’re facing, whether it’s mental health, drug addiction, housing, homelessness, street safety, public safety, I’ve been able to deliver real solutions and results. This is an opportunity to potentially represent San Francisco for over 12 years, to make a real impact on these big issues.

Housing and homelessness

The governor put together a task force on homelessness and the No. 1 recommendation from that task force was that every county should have to have a plan that has accountability to address homelessness in their county. That means the number of beds that they have to build, treatment facilities, number of shelters, supportive housing, and then actually have a public right of action where the attorney general or others could come in and actually have accountability … I’m going to introduce that bill to ensure there’s a public right of action to make sure every county does their part on homelessness. We need to allow paramedics and pharmacists to prescribe treatments and lower the barriers to access; getting people enrolled in treatments that can get them off of fentanyl and other opioids. We do need shelter as a pathway to housing. We need to get to at least a transitional shelter placement for everyone. That then helps us transition them more permanently off the streets.

Crime

Somebody steals 30 times and we never do anything about that. That was not the promise of criminal justice reform. We are at a really critical stage where we have to fulfill that promise by actually making sure people have effective consequences. They get real help, investment in collaborative community courts. I’m looking at our probation and parole system to make sure it’s working more effectively, the savings that came from Prop 47 (certain drug possession and theft offenses reclassified as misdemeanors) have to go into actual results. We have many people who need help. They’re coming in and out of our courtrooms. So that has to be the frontline response for our social safety net, to make sure that they stop (coming into court).

COVID-19

Our hospital system is still strained, our public health system is still strained. Funding can support for staffing, for backup. We still don’t have enough tests. We need support from the state to make sure we have adequate testing. Some of the responses we had earlier, like eviction protections, like rent forgiveness, we’re going to have to look at extending some of those and continuing some of that level of support. We already have to start to prepare to prevent the next pandemic.

Education

The No. 1 issue is the emotional, social and mental toll that this past year and a half has taken on young people. It is our responsibility to provide wraparound services to have more nurses and social workers in schools, to have that outside support, additional after-school and before-school and summer programming.

Responses were edited for clarity.