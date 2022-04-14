Troubled hospital loses critical funding following failed inspections

Hospital beds line a hallway at Laguna Honda Hospital. The hospital and skilled nursing facility is in danger of closing following a series of failed inspections that caused federal officials to terminate the hospital’s participation in Medicare and Medicaid, a critical funding stream. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center survived San Francisco’s devastating 1906 earthquake that flattened parts of The City. But regulatory hangups more than 100 years later could be its downfall.

Following a series of failed inspections at the facility, federal officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Thursday terminated Laguna Honda’s participation in Medicare and Medicaid, a critical funding stream for the hospital, where the majority of residents are low-income.

The hospital will remain open for now, but the loss of funding puts one of the country’s largest skilled nursing facilities at risk of closure if the funding doesn’t resume. The decision comes at a time when San Francisco is already working to increase the number of mental health care beds across The City and struggling to meet its current demand.

“We understand that the decision made today by CMS may cause anxiety for our community of patients, families, and staff. We will do everything it takes to continue serving San Francisco and we have full confidence that Laguna Honda, while working closely with local, state, and federal partners, will further improve our systems of care so that we may come back into compliance,” said Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax.

Laguna Honda serves more than 700 patients with dementia, stroke and brain injuries, HIV/AIDS, and a wide range of other psychiatric issues, and the majority of residents are low-income.

Temporary reprieve

Despite the decision from CMS, the hospital maintains its state license and its facility will remain open as staff work to resolve deficiencies noted by regulators across several visits this spring. However, no new Medi-Cal or Medicare patients will be brought on, according to Michael Phillips, Chief Executive Office of Laguna Honda Hospital.

Medi-Cal and Medicare payments will continue for the next 30 days, and hospital officials are now reapplying for the federal funding program.

“As we continue to address challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to ensure that all patients have access to the services they depend on without the fear of any hospital funding being cut,” Mayor London Breed said. “We will continue to work with our partners at every level of government to come into compliance with the violations at hand.”

Visitors at Laguna Honda will now have to go through a stricter screening at the entrance of the hospital, overseen by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, and bags and gifts will be searched upon entrance. Patients and residents will also be subject to more frequent room checks but will continue to be allowed to come and go from the hospital as it remains an unlocked facility.

“It is unfathomable that Laguna Honda could lose the vital federal funding it needs to support life-saving programs for some of our most vulnerable San Franciscans — especially as we continue to be threatened by the pandemic,” speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tweeted Thursday. “It is both urgent & essential that city, state & national officials work together to help address areas of concern & protect this crucial health care provider.”

Theresa Rutherford, a certified nursing assistant at Laguna Honda Hospital, expressed disappointment and alarm at the regulator’s decision.

“These problems are the direct byproduct of the issues that frontline workers have been flagging for years with respect to inadequate staffing levels, an overreliance on temporary workers who are unfamiliar with our facility, and cuts to funding,” she said. “To make matters worse, the patient population that Laguna Honda was designed and budgeted to care for has grown increasingly sicker and more complex as a result of mental health and addiction trends in San Francisco.” Rutherford is also the elected vice president for SEIU 1021, which represents nurses and health care workers in San Francisco.

“Our staffing models were never revised to reflect these trends,” she said. “When frontline workers are forced to do increasingly more with less, these are the problems that arise. We have said this all along.”

Final straw

The decision to sever Laguna Honda’s federal funding stream comes at the end of a six-month oversight period for the hospital, which was triggered by two non-fatal drug overdoses that the hospital reported in July 2021.

During several follow-up visits by state and federal regulators, the hospital was found out of compliance on a number of issues. In January, a staff member brought in prohibited items that had been taken away from patients on the campus. In March, during a second visit, regulators found a resident smoking in a communal bathroom and another patient on oxygen who had a lighter on hand. Smoking is not allowed on the campus, and lighters can pose an extreme fire risk around oxygen.

Last month, the hospital was placed on what’s called “immediate jeopardy” following the contraband found on campus. The “immediate jeopardy” status was lifted on March 27 after the hospital responded by tightening security and surveillance, such as increased searches among visitors and residents.

But during the most recent visit this week, surveyors again found a number of infractions around hand hygiene and infection prevention. Specifically, a staff member did not properly store their face shield, protective equipment was not properly signified, and there were two instances of missed doses of medication, according to a press release from the Department of Public Health.

“We will continue to meet with management to ensure the continued operation of our facility and, most importantly, protect access to the lifesaving care and attention that our patients and residents deserve,” Rutherford said. “We call for transparency, urgency, and a partnership of equals from management to address these problems quickly over the next thirty to sixty days.”

