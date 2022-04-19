Traffic jam: Survey shows bad news for public transit

Traffic backs up along Highway 101 near downtown San Francisco in August. Driving increased substantially between 2019 and 2021, according to an SFMTA survey. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

San Francisco’s quixotic quest to get people out of their cars and on to public transportation, bikes and their own two feet hit a major setback during the pandemic.

Driving in The City increased substantially between 2019 and 2021, and public transit use fell commensurately, according to a biennial survey conducted on behalf of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of trips within as well as to and from San Francisco were by private vehicle, including personal cars and Ubers and Lyfts. Just over one-third (38%) of trips were by “priority modes,” including transit, biking, walking and taxis.

The share of people taking priority modes has decreased dramatically in recent years, coming down from 46% in 2019, and 53% in 2017. The declines have been driven by people abandoning public transit. While walking and biking increased modestly between 2019 and 2021, public transit’s share of trips decreased by 11 percentage points.

Priority mode share is at its lowest point by far since SFMTA began carrying out this survey in 2012, illustrating the challenge of meeting the agency’s goal of ensuring 80% of trips in The City take place in these modes by 2030.

Trips by “priority modes,” including transit, walking and biking, have declined dramatically in recent years. (SFMTA)

“(W)e urgently need to educate Bay Area residents about how their travel decisions impact our environment,” SFMTA wrote in a blog post announcing the survey. “To meet San Francisco’s climate goals, including net zero emissions by the year 2040, it is critical that many of us shift from driving personal vehicles to taking public transit, walking, bicycling and using other ‘non-carbon’ travel modes.”

The multilingual telephone survey reached 756 people over the age of 18, about two-thirds of whom were from San Francisco, and one-third of whom were from the eight other Bay Area counties. The survey asked San Francisco respondents about all of their trips in The City over the last two days. Residents of other Bay Area counties were asked about their two most recent trips to San Francisco over the past 30 days. The survey includes trips within The City as well as to and from it.

San Francisco residents took priority modes for 44% of trips, compared with 22% for residents of other counties. While city residents were much more likely to walk, bike and take Ubers, out-of-towners were slightly more likely to take public transportation.

The survey also collected demographic data on people’s trips. Women and non-binary people were slightly more likely to take private car modes than men. Older people were slightly more likely to use private cars than younger people.

The greatest demographic divides were according to income. People in households making less than $75,000 took priority modes at a rate 10 percentage points higher than people in households making above $75,000. The difference was even greater in public transit usage. Less wealthy people took transit for 19% of trips, while wealthier people took transit for 5% of trips. The study did not break out responses according to race.

Trip types shifted significantly during the pandemic. Commute trips decreased from 21% of all trips to 11% for San Francisco residents, while shopping and errand trips increased significantly.

Just over three quarters of respondents who commuted to work or school before the pandemic said they would regularly commute again by the end of 2021, though they said they would commute an average of four days per week, rather than five pre-pandemic. Commuters were 10 percentage points more likely to commute by car than before the pandemic and 11 percentage points less likely to commute by public transit.

As for what would encourage people to ride transit more often, the most popular response was increased safety while waiting for and then while onboard buses and trains, with 53% of respondents agreeing. Increased cleanliness on buses and trains would “definitely encourage” 50% of people to ride transit more, and more frequent service would convince 46% of people.

