To mask or not to mask?

Mask mandates for those vaccinated against COVID-19 were lifted in most public places on Wednesday. But people may opt to wear masks to continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus and other illnesses. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Masks rules have lifted, but if sidewalk scenes are any indication, little has changed just yet. At busy lunch spots, coffee shops or just strolling through bustling areas downtown, many San Franciscans are keeping a mask in tow.

As of Wednesday, vaccinated individuals in San Francisco are no longer required to wear a mask in indoor public places like restaurants and grocery stores, and businesses can choose whether to keep safety protocols in place. But the changes aren’t being met with the same fanfare as last June when statewide mask mandates were lifted. Two surges later, residents aren’t fully tossing face coverings away just yet.

“It’s strongly recommended to keep masks on when inside for the time being. I’m going to do that,” said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. “But we no longer have to have this legal control. It is an important step and one to celebrate, and our future direction will be in the hands of the people in San Francisco.”

As social norms continue to adapt after two years of strict lockdowns and safety policies, some San Franciscans may want to wear masks in perpetuity to protect against other common viruses like the flu or cold.

We wouldn’t be the first. After the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s, which hit parts of East Asia hard, surgical masks became a common courtesy in places such as Hong Kong to protect others from germs and sniffles.

“My recommendation to wear masks is not changing,” said Philip. “That ingrained muscle memory is not going to change either.”

Mayor London Breed echoed those realizations on Wednesday.

“People can still wear their masks. In fact, I know people will still wear their masks. And some businesses may require you to still wear your mask,” Breed said. “Please don’t get into arguments about whether you’re required to wear a mask or not. If a business asks you to wear a mask, wear a mask, or choose another business.”

Unvaccinated individuals over the age of 2 are still required to mask indoors in all public settings. And masks are still required in some settings such as in K-12 schools, health care environments and on public transit.

Masks are also a good idea for anyone who is high risk or concerned about catching COVID, Philip said. Staying up to date on vaccinations, in addition to layering protections such as wearing a mask and staying outdoors when possible, are still helpful while cases are high.

However, public health officials have signaled that San Francisco, like the rest of the state of California, has shifted its priorities away from preventing every case of COVID. The City has among the highest vaccination rates in the country at 82%. Local cases have significantly dropped since the peak omicron surge and hospitalizations, a more critical metric now that vaccinations are available and cases are milder, have started to decline as well.

San Francisco’s small businesses are now deciding whether to heed the new recommendation or continue requiring masks for customers as well as employees. And it’s not an easy call.

Places like the Booksmith, an independent bookstore in the Haight-Ashbury, recently tweeted that it would continue to require masks for shoppers and staff for the time being.

But for some local business owners like Doug Marschke, who runs two taquerias in San Francisco, getting customers to wear a mask when they aren’t eating or drinking indoors was a “losing battle.”

“We have definitely had people push back. We got training in how to deal with those people, but it’s a big ask for an entire staff to police something that’s gotten so political,” said Marschke, who owns Underdogs Too and Underdogs Tres in San Francisco. “We are just trying to make people happy with margaritas and tacos.”

Guests dining at Underdogs Too and Underdogs Tres will no longer need to wear a mask indoors after Wednesday, according to Marschke. Employees voted to keep masks on for a little while longer, however, and the company plans to reevaluate after a couple of weeks.

Marschke, who is immunocompromised, understands the lingering concerns around COVID-19 safety protocols in San Francisco all too well.

“I’ve only been able to go in (the restaurant) when we have employees there and no customers,” said Marschke, who recently had a kidney transplant. “It’s depressing, and it’s hard.”

Regardless of what guests do, Marschke will be keeping his mask on while indoors for now. His health prevented him from attending the reopening of one of his restaurants in December 2021, a year after closing due to a fire. “I’m just starting to show up now, but I’m only there without customers,” said Marschke, adding that he will be getting a fourth COVID-19 shot soon.

Restaurants and bars are still required to verify that guests are either fully vaccinated or can provide proof of a negative test to dine or drink indoors.

While San Francisco’s recent mask changes align with the state of California, individual businesses are allowed to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols as they wish, leading to some variation on the ground.

Several restaurant and bar owners told The Examiner they intend to allow customers to enter without masks but will require employees to keep them on for now. Others said it will be optional for both staff and customers.

“There will be different options and people should be prepared and have a mask with them. Businesses will determine how they want to rewire that,” said Philip. “We know the public will feel nervous — this is a shift.”

Breed made a nod to the yo-yo effect of changing mask regulations on Wednesday, noting, “Some of our regulations have been confusing. One minute you’re wearing a mask, then you’re not,” she said. “We are in this together and we have a lot to be proud of.”

Grocery stores, which have not been required to check for proof of vaccination, are now in a tricky spot under the latest mandate change.

“Most of our workers will be wearing masks, to be honest. The public is the biggest unknown, they aren’t required to show a status one way or another,” said ​​Cody Frost, marketing and creative strategist for the Mission-based cooperative Rainbow Grocery. “We will be removing our ‘mask required’ signs at the front of the street and allowing customers to choose as they will if they want to enter with a mask or not.”

Canyon Market, a small grocery store in Glen Park, will not require customers to wear a mask before entering and staff will continue to wear them for at least another week, according to founder Richard Tarlov.

On Wednesday morning, every customer in the store was wearing a mask voluntarily.

Richard Tarlov, owner of Canyon Market in the Glen Park neighborhood. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

“We went through this once before and what we learned about our co-workers and customers is that some people are ready and some aren’t,” said Tarlov, referring to when all mask mandates briefly came down in June 2021, prior to both the delta and omicron surges. “But there hasn’t been a peep about this. We can’t wait to come to work and not put a mask on.”

A looming question for many parents and young people in The City is what will happen now with masks in schools. California state health officials could release updated guidance on that as soon as the end of February. San Francisco health officials have not stated whether or not they immediately follow the state. However, Mayor Breed previously expressed support for removing masks in schools.

“As we begin to see that change and more people vaccinated and boosted,” Breed said, “masks may not be required in other settings like schools.”

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com