Findings

Thousands of nurses strike outside hospitals across the region

Negotiations between nurses and admin at a stalemate

By Bay City News • April 18, 2022 1:30 am
Nurses participate in a one-day strike at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif. on April 18, 2022. More than 8,000 California Nurses Association (CNA) workers are expected to participate in the one-day walkout. (Ray Saint Germain, Bay City News)

More than 8,000 nurses and health care workers held a strike Monday outside 18 Sutter Health facilities across Northern California, including a dozen in the Bay Area.

Union representatives say Sutter Health has refused to address concerns about safe staffing and health and safety protections.

The one-day strike was authorized by a nearly unanimous vote in March and advance notice was given to Sutter Health for the strike, according to the California Nurses Association and the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union.

The nurses and health care workers have been in negotiations since June 2021 for a new contract, with little to no movement on key issues, according to a statement from the union.

Sutter officials, however, said Sunday that the nurses’ strike comes despite the resumption of negotiations that involve a federal mediator.

“Work stoppages at 18 of our sites – even for a single day — require complex and costly preparation, and obligate us to make plans that our teams, patients and communities can rely on,” Sutter said in a statement.

Contracted replacement workers would staff the facilities during the strike, according to Sutter.

The nurses are calling on management to invest in nursing staff and agree to a contract that provides safe staffing that allows nurses to provide safe and therapeutic care. The nurses and health care workers also want the hospitals to invest in personal protective equipment stockpiles and comply with California’s PPE stockpile law.

“We are striking because Sutter is not transparent about the stockpile of PPE supplies and contact tracing,” said Renee Waters, an intensive care RN with 26 years of experience. “They resist having nurses directly involved in planning and implementation of policies that affect all of us during a pandemic.”

The nurses are set to picket from 7 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Sutter Health facilities in cities that include Berkeley, Oakland, Vallejo, Santa Rosa, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Castro Valley, Antioch, Burlingame and Novato.

Sign Up For The Daily Newsletter
Related Stories
Mental health plays a large role in breakthrough COVID infections, even among vaccinated and boosted people, according to a new UCSF study. (Girts Ragelis/Shutterstock)
Mental health can play a role in breakthrough COVID infections, study shows

‘In terms of public policy, we need to think of mental health as a really important target in any pandemic’

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
People mingle while in line for lunch outside Hawker Alley at 357 Kearny St. in March. Small shops and restaurants struggled through the pandemic and still face a slow return of office workers to downtown. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
A cascade of problems still confront San Francisco’s businesses

‘California has not been easing up regulatory hurdles, it’s been increasing them’

By Melissa Hartman Examiner staff writer
Nurses participate in a one-day strike at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif. on April 18, 2022. More than 8,000 California Nurses Association (CNA) workers are expected to participate in the one-day walkout. (Ray Saint Germain, Bay City News)
Thousands of nurses strike outside hospitals across the region

Negotiations between nurses and admin at a stalemate

By Bay City News