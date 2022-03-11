The week in tech: Meta worker bemoans loss of free laundry service

A Meta employee complained about losing free company laundry service on an anonymous social network that requires work email to identify where you’re employed, which sparked more than 1,300 searing responses. (Iv-olga/Shutterstock)

A Meta employee complained about losing free company laundry service on Blind, the anonymous social network that requires work email to identify where you’re employed. A day after the post, there have been a lot of roasts, as in searing responses — more than 1,300 of them.

Under the headline “Meta cutting benefits ruthlessly,” the employee wrote:

“Laundry benefit GONE. I have been using laundry benefit and love that cleaners come home, pick up stuff and bring it back.” The employee pined for the days “where clothes are folded and I don’t have to worry much.” The employee asked the world: “Why, why WHY??”

The post required a Meta email address, so some employee was involved. I reached out to Meta, and the company confirmed the service has, in fact, stopped. “As we return to the office, we’ve adjusted on-site services and amenities to better reflect the needs of our hybrid workforce,” said Tracy Clayton, a Meta company spokesperson.

But the company formerly known as Facebook has upped its wellness benefit, which employees can spend on gym fees or many other personal benefits, to $3,000 from $700 annually.

It’s hard to know if the post was tongue-in-cheek, but the responses from employees at other companies are hilarious:

Microsoft:

“Oh no, are you doing ok?”

Expedia:

“No one should have to live in these conditions. Maybe try gofundme…..?”

Google:

“Such a tragic life you have. those folded clothes.”

And a co-worker at Meta chimed in:

“The amount of entitlement demonstrated today is absolutely insane. It’s embarrassing being associated with people complaining about sh*t like this.” Well said…

Not all tech workers have it so cozy, like, say, the ones in Ukraine.

“The industry continues to operate even during air strikes on cities. A large number of tech workers have moved to safer western Ukraine,” Anton Melnyk of The Ministry of Digital Transformation told me in an email. But others have remained “to work in their cities, such as Kyiv, using bomb shelters.” Melnyk has a specific ask of Silicon Valley VCs: “It’s time to create a special venture fund to support Ukrainian startups.”

Yaroslav Azhnyuk and his fianceé, Darka, as they leave their Kyiv apartment after the Russian invasion. (Yaroslav Azhnyuk)

Uklon, the Uber of Ukraine, now has an option to “evacuate” when you hail a ride on your phone, former San Franciscan Yaroslav Azhnyuk told me. That’s if you need a ride to another, safer, city. Azhnyuk lived in Hayes Valley, ate at the 20th Century Cafe on Gough Street and grew his company, Petcube, until two years ago. Now he is back in his homeland, where everything has changed. He has two messages for Silicon Valley:

“My message to the folks in the Valley is that we really appreciate all the help so far. We really feel it and really appreciate help from the whole, global tech community. The second thing is that this war has high risks of spilling over and threatening not just Ukrainians, but the whole world if Putin is not stopped.”…

Mosquito vasectomies. Why didn’t I think of that? The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit is coming to the Marriott Marquis on Mission Street on March 22-23, and some of the tech is fascinating. Take for instance, BigSis,a British company that says it “has reinvented the sterile insect technique.”

If ever there was an industry that needed disrupting, it was the sterile insect racket. BigSis says it uses artificial intelligence to create sterile males of the pest, then release them where they mate with wild females. The females have no offspring, so the target pest is suppressed.

So the mosquitoes catch a buzz and have recreational sex. You sure they aren’t San Franciscans?…

A San Francisco company that is creating “millions of unique, high-quality 3D digital humans” was just named one of Fast Company’s most innovative small companies in the world. Synthesis AI doesn’t seem like it could cram that many people into its suite on Geary Street, but the people are all in the “metaverse,” a word I swore I would never write.

Why do this? Synthesis AI allows companies to train facial recognition programs using their synthetic humans, rather than real people, who have considerable privacy considerations. Synthesis AI’s people can be created customized, and set into action in a hurry to do neat things like teach cameras to recognize people wearing masks. Now we’re going to get that, right as the masks come off!…

I love The City’s data sets, and have found some fascinating stuff in them, not all of it to embarrass public officials. For instance, the database of movies filmed in The City. Did you know Charlie Chaplin made the first studio release movie in San Francisco in 1915? You can watch it on YouTube. It’s called “A Jitney Elopement,” and features scenes in Golden Gate Park, some in front of the Dutch Windmill.

Send items to jelder@sfexaminer.com