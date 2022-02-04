The Tenderloin faces many challenges—and a lack of open space is a big one

The district needs more urban oases where people can exercise, play and relax safely in a gritty part of town

The Tenderloin has just 12 acres of park space, including Sergeant John Macaulay Park, for a population of nearly 40,000. That leaves less than one acre of open space for every 1,000 residents of the neighborhood, which includes large numbers of seniors, people with disabilities and families with young children. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

There are just 12 acres of park space in the Tenderloin, even though it has a population of roughly 40,000 and is home to large numbers of seniors, people with disabilities and families with young children, according to the Trust for Public Land.

The local nonprofit calculates that there is less than one acre of open space for every 1,000 residents in the neighborhood compared with the citywide rate of nearly seven acres per 1,000 residents.

“We know that well-being in general is deeply tied to being outdoors and having access to run and exercise,” said Hunter Franks, who operates the Inviting Space program at the Tenderloin Community Benefit District. “We think it’s pretty integral to the neighborhood to not only steward the space that we do have but try to champion for more space, either temporarily or permanently.”

These conditions have always persisted, but the pandemic shone a light on how this imbalance has serious consequences on the community’s well being. Residents are now leading efforts to expand or make permanent pandemic-era programs that sought to remedy the status quo.

“The people of this neighborhood need and deserve open, accessible and beautiful open spaces just like any other,” said Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the Tenderloin. “We’ve had to be creative and determined to create more open space in the Tenderloin.”

Lack of open space is not the Tenderloin’s only challenge, and arguably far from even it’s most pressing.

Fentanyl has flooded the streets. People experiencing homelessness continue to suffer in the open, and public drug dealing and substance use have become commonplace.

Mayor London Breed instituted a controversial emergency declaration in December 2021 that gave her office and the police force more authority to move people off the streets. She also opened a linkage center designed to connect drug users with services.

To some, calls for better access to parks and other open space might seem trivial in light of these deep struggles. But Franks says there’s a “natural progression” between the two when thinking about the Tenderloin’s future as a healthy, viable place for residents who call the neighborhood home rather than a bonafide containment zone.

“A lot of folks don’t think of it as a residential neighborhood, but the truth is that it certainly is,” he said.

History

Community activists who want to improve the livability of the neighborhood hope to tap into the Tenderloin’s rich, albeit often unheralded, legacy of fighting for its own future.

Best known for its strip joints, brothels and liquor stores, the Tenderloin of the 1970s was where some would go for a taste of life on the wild side. Many more lived the harsh conditions of the neighborhood where, in 1976, 40% of The City’s overdoses and nearly 25% of its homicides occurred.

This very paper called it “hell at your doorstep” in an edition around that time.

As is the case now, Tenderloin residents of the seventies tended to be low-income earners who relied on fixed income and other government support programs. There were high concentrations of seniors, people with disabilities and people whose past lives included incarceration and sleeping on the street.

Once deemed by The City as powerless, those same people, plus an influx of Southeast Asian immigrant families escaping violence and warfare in their home countries, began to organize with the support of services providers and non-profits.

Together, they fought to stave off the threat of rapidly encroaching tendrils of redevelopment that wiped out and displaced communities in the nearby Western Addition and South of Market areas.

By the early 1980s, the Tenderloin became “one of the most active neighborhoods in The City,” according to author and historian Rob Waters. In his book, Reclaiming San Francisco, Waters calls it “a community with a growing sense of itself and its mission, and a growing determination to fight for its own survival as a neighborhood where low-income people could afford to live.”

This community coalition pushed for policies requiring tourist hotel developers to subsidize affordable housing; compelled the Board of Supervisors to pass a law banning the conversion of residential hotels into tourist rentals; and pushed through a rezoning proposal to limit new building heights to 80 feet, set strict restrictions on bars and call for non-profits to purchase swaths of land land in order to protect it from speculative developers, according to Waters.

Path forward

With the success of avoiding tourist-centric development came the fallout of losing the resources and attention from city officials that often come with it. Basic quality of life amenities such as parks, wide sidewalks and grocery stores were focused in other neighborhoods instead. The Tenderloin became a functional thoroughfare, a way to get from one more desirable part of The City to another.

Grassroots groups have had to get creative with how they use what landlocked, largely concrete space does exist in the neighborhood to create opportunities for outdoor recreation.

St. Anthony’s Church hopes to transform the block outside of its facility into a hub of services and green space for community residents. Grassroots organizations partnered with city agencies and community members to create Play Streets, a program that closes a stretch of Turk Street to vehicles on Saturdays to give children more space to play. Alleyways have been transformed into spaces that can be used for public activity, driveways and parking lanes into community gardens and sidewalks into demarcated routes for safe passage.

“We kind of have to work with what we have,” Franks said. “But the pandemic allowed us to re-imagine those a little bit.”

Key to these efforts is ensuring any existing or newly created spaces feel safe and accessible for families, seniors and anyone else who might enjoy them.

Recognizing this as an ongoing challenge, the Tenderloin Community Benefit District created its Park Captain Program in 2020. Known as stewards, staff members clean the parks and playgrounds, keep a watchful eye over children and work to provide room in the Tenderloin where people do feel comfortable enjoying fresh air and playing outside.

TLCBD just hired 15 more park captains as well as a manager to oversee the initiative.

Haney says that while there aren’t enough parks, “the ones we do have are protected and supported to ensure they’re always accessible for families.”

Franks does caution that the long-term sustainability of the stewardship program is a real challenge, as it’s been harder to secure adequate funding to really keep people at their posts almost all day every day.

By comparison, Franks says it’s easier to find financial support for open space or park renovations.

Gentrification

Given the neighborhood’s fierce fight to avoid gentrification in the first place, there’s been some healthy speculation as to whether calls for green space are the latest frontier in attempts at redevelopment.

Haney points to Boeddeker Park as evidence that investment can happen without displacement.

First built in 1985 before becoming one of the neighborhood’s most dangerous spots, the roughly one acre park received a $10 million infusion of cash and extensive renovation before reopening in 2014.

Today, Haney describes it as an “urban oasis” where people can exercise, play and relax safely within a gritty part of The City.

Franks also acknowledges some people feel parks could be the first step toward gentrification, but says that the kinds of open space they hope to create are coming directly from residents’ ideas, such as dog parks and more public benches.

“We are advocating for more park space not because we just think it’s a good thing to do, but because we have heard from residents directly,” he said. “It is our job to try to facilitate that actually coming to fruition.”

