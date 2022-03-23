San Francisco school district teacher pay debacle keeps growing

By Joe Eskenazi

Special to The Examiner

Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District’s main office was besieged: Bleary-eyed teachers, equipped with bedrolls and sleeping bags, hunkered down at 555 Franklin St. For three days, they camped out, protesting the botched rollout of a costly payroll processing system that has induced chaos by underpaying or mispaying hundreds, if not thousands, of teachers.

The district has big problems, and the revelation that it was stiffing its workforce, which Mission Local broke on March 9, is just the latest in what feels like a concatenation of debacles. Among so many other problems, the district is short-changing teachers while it is, itself, short-changed; the newly formed Board of Education is tasked with chipping away at a deficit that exceeds $125 million.

Perhaps, inadvertently, the present morass could inspire a means of alleviating that shortfall. You could charge people to sleep at the district office. Call it SFUSDBnB.

The spectacle of desperate, unpaid teachers sleeping on the office floor grabbed the headlines, as you’d expect. As did the spectacle of the $13.7 million (so far) EmPowerSF payroll system failing so totally and spectacularly. On Thursday the teachers lifted their three-day siege after their union and the district hammered out a deal; SFUSD pledges to make educators whole, with interest, and fix future problems in a timely fashion.

But light paychecks are just the tip of the iceberg here. The errors EmPowerSF has made — underpaying, overpaying, deducting money for retirement plans but not putting that money into retirement plans, overdeducting, underdeducting, failing to pay for services that were then canceled — have been so haphazard, so random, and so broad, it feels as if the district’s mainframe was scrambled after being struck by lightning.

