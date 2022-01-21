The downturn persists

The pandemic has erased much of San Francisco’s once booming economy. While things are beginning to get back to normal, The City has a long way to go for the economy to bounce back. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Just two years ago, San Francisco was one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Since then, it’s become one of the weakest by almost every economic metric.

All it took was a global pandemic that shut down international travel, stymied the flood of thousands of daily commuters into The City and canceled conferences and other large events that are the lifeblood of San Francisco’s tourism industry.

Economically speaking, “we have had a weaker pandemic than other cities, considerably weaker,” said Ted Egan, San Francisco’s chief economist. “We are likely to have a weaker postpandemic when we get to that period because of work from home and its prevalence in San Francisco.”

San Franciscans are spending their money differently now that many are working from home. While downtown used to be the hub of weekday spending, some of that economic activity has shifted into neighborhoods where people live. This map shows the difference in sales tax revenue between 2019 and 2021 based on supervisorial districts. What’s clear is that while some residential areas have suffered a smaller loss than others, the overall economic impact of COVID-19 and the various shelter-in-place orders remain negative citywide. (Examiner graphic)

Downtown

Downtown San Francisco has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing work-from-home phenomenon it caused.

Commuters and tourists who once bolstered the area’s humming economy have yet to return. And while neighborhood commercial corridors are seeing a slightly stronger recovery, according to Egan, it’s not nearly enough to offset the losses citywide.

Once the center of the Bay Area’s vibrant economy, downtown San Francisco today feels empty. Commuters once kept the entire downtown economy alive with their spending at lunch spots, happy hours and coffee shops. Public transit numbers show most people continue to work from home, and tourists drawn to iconic downtown destinations like the Ferry Building have yet to return en masse. (Examiner illustration)

There were 40.3 million exits at downtown San Francisco transit stations in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic struck. As of November, there had been only 6.9 million for the year up to that point.

San Francisco International Airport saw 42.1 million domestic passengers and 15.2 million internal passengers pass through its doors in 2019. By comparison, just 18.6 million and 2.8 million arrived in 2021, respectively.

With them has gone their spending power, the primary customers for dozens of downtown businesses and a chunk of San Francisco’s tax base critical to providing basic city services. The two supervisorial districts that include downtown saw sales tax revenues — a measure of retail spending — drop by more than 25% between 2019 and 2021.

Tourism has long been a bedrock of San Francisco’s economy, generating upwards of $10.3 billion in spending from visitors in 2019 before the pandemic struck. COVID-19 halted travel to The City almost overnight, and it’s been slow to return. International tourists, who were responsible for more than 60% of overnight visitor spending in 2019, according to San Francisco Travel, were barred from entering the United States until November. Travel industry experts remain optimistic that the loosening of travel restrictions coupled with vaccines and the omicron variant’s relative mildness for those inoculated will help spur the return of travel to San Francisco. (Examiner illustration)

“San Francisco depends on sales tax, gross receipts and special taxes on businesses located downtown,” said Alexander Quinn, Northern California research director at commercial real estate firm JLL. “(Downtown) fundamentally feeds the neighborhoods so if you don’t keep it a vibrant place then it has cascading consequences on all the neighborhoods in The City.”

The City’s economic recovery largely hinges on the return of workers to commercial office buildings.

San Francisco’s office vacancy is at the highest it’s been in over 20 years, according to data from JLL. At the end of 2019, it was at 5.9%. Two years later, it had reached 22.4%.

Companies’ reticence to require employees to return to the office full-time has translated to lower asking rental prices for commercial space. According to JLL, the average asking rental price today is $80 per square foot compared to $93 in 2019.

However, Quinn believes there’s reason to be optimistic.

“What we’re seeing as a trend is that the occupancy losses from early in the pandemic are starting to slow,” he said. “The numbers are now where vacancy is rising, but it’s not nearly as fast, and we expect these next two quarters to be the trough and then we will start to see a rebound.”

Many of San Francisco’s economic indicators appear to be improving compared with the deepest troughs at the start of the shelter-in-place order; however, they remain well below prepandemic levels. For example, the unemployment rate as of November was at 5% compared with 2.2% at the same in 2019, and the average rental cost was $2,222 versus $2,757. One bright spot, though, is the continued job growth within the professional services and information sectors. Both bode well for the macroeconomic vitality of San Francisco. What remains less clear is how a work-from-home-friendly environment could change spending habits. (Examiner illustration)

Out-migration

Even before the pandemic, only about half of San Francisco’s workforce lived within city limits. Remote work has spurred the out-migration of even more people, and it’s unclear when or if they’ll return.

Egan says rent is a great indicator of residency trends because it “is a pretty clear barometer for how much people want to move in and out of The City.”

Average rental cost for a residential space was $2,757 in 2019. Prices dropped steeply in the early stages of the pandemic once people realized they could move out of The City and still keep their jobs, and they have yet to bounce back.

Many of these people were tech industry workers, or people who were in San Francisco predominantly for a job. Egan says younger residents, people contemplating starting a family and those who had spent years living in cramped apartments with multiple roommates might have seized the opportunity to find more space and increased financial stability elsewhere.

“There was a big drop in migration, and that really hasn’t come back yet,” Egan said, noting that strong data on pandemic population change doesn’t yet exist. “So you wouldn’t expect rents to come back.”

Prices for purchasing single-family homes and condos are also “weaker in some places, but not as bad as in rents,” according to Egan.

The tech effect

Just because people aren’t in the office doesn’t mean the tech industry has left San Francisco.

Rather, tech companies have boomed during the pandemic as the world has moved toward virtual activities. Job growth has risen at a breakneck pace that now exceeds prepandemic rates, while other industries have struggled to survive.

The professional and business services sector added 12,400 jobs between February 2020 and November and information companies created 9,400 positions across the same time period, according to data from the City Controller’s Office.

By contrast, the leisure and hospitality industry lost 39,400 jobs in the nearly two-year period.

MosconeMachine

“The problem is they’re working from home, and we don’t know when they’re going to stop working from home. When they do, we don’t know how long they’ll be in the office,” Egan said about tech industry hires. “That is the risk to The City’s recovery which, honestly, is a recovery that hasn’t quite happened yet.”

Egan’s proverbial watershed moment will happen when the virus is no longer shaping daily decisions and employers are faced with whether to require workers to return to the office.

While other industries such as financial services have been more insistent that employees come into the office at least a few days a week, tech companies have remained hesitant to embrace such a mandate.

“The hybrid model is here to stay,” Quinn said.

But so, too, is the appeal of San Francisco as a hub for talent, innovation and raw natural beauty.

“We expect tech leases to happen in the next couple years because so many of their workers live here,” Quinn said. “San Francisco still has the infrastructure and the bones, and it’s still an incredible place to live.”

San Francisco has some breathing room for now.

It came into a budget windfall this year largely thanks to significant funding from the federal government. That has taken pressure off city funds to pay for necessary services, fund pensions for government employees and continue to support programs designed to spur economic activity.

Quinn wants to see The City work with tech companies to incentivize return-to-work plans, and he also thinks local officials should focus on what he calls “day-to-day city management issues” pertaining to public safety that might alter the perception of San Francisco.

As for Egan, he will be paying attention to the movement of property tax revenues over the next decade.

The City collected roughly $2.2 billion in property taxes last year, a key part of its budget. Most of the economic situation will work itself out over time but long-term property tax declines could threaten San Francisco’s recovery.

Should people continue to work from home in such large numbers, people will be less willing to pay for pricey commercial buildings. A cascade effect could follow, hitting commercial and residential properties citywide if the value of living in San Francisco appears reduced with fewer corporate headquarters, industry events and other in-person happenings. Rents, property values and, eventually, property tax revenue on the sale of buildings could drop notably.

“San Francisco is basically in the business of convincing people that it’s valuable to come here to work in an office. If it’s not, that is going to prompt a major kind of restructuring in The City’s economy,” Egan said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but that’s the biggest issue on the horizon.”

