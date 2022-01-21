The downturn persists

Just two years ago, San Francisco was one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Since then, it’s become one of the weakest by almost every economic metric.
All it took was a global pandemic that shut down international travel, stymied the flood of thousands of daily commuters into The City and canceled conferences and other large events that are the lifeblood of San Francisco’s tourism industry.
Economically speaking, “we have had a weaker pandemic than other cities, considerably weaker,” said Ted Egan, San Francisco’s chief economist. “We are likely to have a weaker postpandemic when we get to that period because of work from home and its prevalence in San Francisco.”
Downtown
Downtown San Francisco has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing work-from-home phenomenon it caused.
Commuters and tourists who once bolstered the area’s humming economy have yet to return. And while neighborhood commercial corridors are seeing a slightly stronger recovery, according to Egan, it’s not nearly enough to offset the losses citywide.
There were 40.3 million exits at downtown San Francisco transit stations in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic struck. As of November, there had been only 6.9 million for the year up to that point.
San Francisco International Airport saw 42.1 million domestic passengers and 15.2 million internal passengers pass through its doors in 2019. By comparison, just 18.6 million and 2.8 million arrived in 2021, respectively.
With them has gone their spending power, the primary customers for dozens of downtown businesses and a chunk of San Francisco’s tax base critical to providing basic city services. The two supervisorial districts that include downtown saw sales tax revenues — a measure of retail spending — drop by more than 25% between 2019 and 2021.
“San Francisco depends on sales tax, gross receipts and special taxes on businesses located downtown,” said Alexander Quinn, Northern California research director at commercial real estate firm JLL. “(Downtown) fundamentally feeds the neighborhoods so if you don’t keep it a vibrant place then it has cascading consequences on all the neighborhoods in The City.”
The City’s economic recovery largely hinges on the return of workers to commercial office buildings.
San Francisco’s office vacancy is at the highest it’s been in over 20 years, according to data from JLL. At the end of 2019, it was at 5.9%. Two years later, it had reached 22.4%.
Companies’ reticence to require employees to return to the office full-time has translated to lower asking rental prices for commercial space. According to JLL, the average asking rental price today is $80 per square foot compared to $93 in 2019.
However, Quinn believes there’s reason to be optimistic.
“What we’re seeing as a trend is that the occupancy losses from early in the pandemic are starting to slow,” he said. “The numbers are now where vacancy is rising, but it’s not nearly as fast, and we expect these next two quarters to be the trough and then we will start to see a rebound.”
Out-migration
Even before the pandemic, only about half of San Francisco’s workforce lived within city limits. Remote work has spurred the out-migration of even more people, and it’s unclear when or if they’ll return.
Egan says rent is a great indicator of residency trends because it “is a pretty clear barometer for how much people want to move in and out of The City.”
Average rental cost for a residential space was $2,757 in 2019. Prices dropped steeply in the early stages of the pandemic once people realized they could move out of The City and still keep their jobs, and they have yet to bounce back.
Many of these people were tech industry workers, or people who were in San Francisco predominantly for a job. Egan says younger residents, people contemplating starting a family and those who had spent years living in cramped apartments with multiple roommates might have seized the opportunity to find more space and increased financial stability elsewhere.
“There was a big drop in migration, and that really hasn’t come back yet,” Egan said, noting that strong data on pandemic population change doesn’t yet exist. “So you wouldn’t expect rents to come back.”
The tech effect
Just because people aren’t in the office doesn’t mean the tech industry has left San Francisco.
Rather, tech companies have boomed during the pandemic as the world has moved toward virtual activities. Job growth has risen at a breakneck pace that now exceeds prepandemic rates, while other industries have struggled to survive.
The professional and business services sector added 12,400 jobs between February 2020 and November and information companies created 9,400 positions across the same time period, according to data from the City Controller’s Office.
By contrast, the leisure and hospitality industry lost 39,400 jobs in the nearly two-year period.
“The problem is they’re working from home, and we don’t know when they’re going to stop working from home. When they do, we don’t know how long they’ll be in the office,” Egan said about tech industry hires. “That is the risk to The City’s recovery which, honestly, is a recovery that hasn’t quite happened yet.”
cgraf@sfexaminer.com