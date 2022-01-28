The City’s LGBTQIA tech entreprenuers shine in new book

San Francisco tech leaders are featured in a new book and e-book that came out this week profiling entrepreneurs and founders around the world from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities. “Gaingels 100” is a handsome collection of portraits and mini bios that includes San Francisco tech entrepreneurs:

Amy Errett, the creator of the popular hair care product line Madison Reed.

Andrea Barrica, whose religious conservative upbringing inspired her to create O.school, a shame-free sexual wellness company.

Chris Wang, whose online mental health community Shimmer works to address the lack of mental health services for queer people and people of color.

George Arison, CEO of Shift and a pioneer as an openly gay founder taking a company public.

Errett’s hair coloring company has an online interface that provides free video chat consultations with hair coloring experts and lets you book online appointments at dozens of locations nationally, including five in the Bay Area and one in Hayes Valley.

A seasoned venture capitalist, Errett was inspired to create a better hair-coloring company when she discovered all the unhealthy chemicals in the products her wife was using. Madison Reed is greener, and its free online video consults help customers wherever they are before they ever come into a location.

She named Madison Reed after her daughter because “I hope she can learn from the values the company is trying to instill,” Errett says in the book. “I’ve always spent my life being focused on being confident, being comfortable in my skin and being out.” Nice…

How much do electric cars really save you? Depends on the market. San Francisco electric vehicle owners save an average of $1,140 per year, according to new data from Arcadia, a tech company that uses data to help utility companies and consumers to lower energy costs. That puts us in the lower 25% of major markets, behind the savings in Charlotte, N.C. ($1,734), but way ahead of the savings in New York City ($825). Arcadia points out that high electricity costs can be offset by charging your car at the right time. That boosts savings here from 49% under gas prices to 73% under gas prices. Tesla, BMW ie, and Mustang Mach-E drivers, take note…

Facebook – oh, sorry. Meta is opening a new park down on the peninsula this weekend. The 2.2-acre public park adjacent to the tech giant’s Menlo Park Meta campus opens to the public on Saturday. The park includes a large plaza space with benches, public art, a sloped grass lawn, walking paths and a pedestrian and bicycle bridge connecting the Belle Haven neighborhood with the Bay Trail. the company will reveal the park’s name on January 29. I think it would be cool to name it after Menlo Parker Abraham Maslow, co-founder of Humanistic Psychology. Something tells me that ain’t gonna happen…

Electric ships will be one of the coolest electric vehicles discussed at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance conference next week at the Four Seasons Hotel. Personally, I’m glad to see any conference back in town. One question on electric boats: Is it dangerous to have an extension cord in the water like that? In all seriousness, cutting the carbon emissions from more boats in the bay would be huge. Did you know? The Alameda company Zero Emission Industries is making a vessel called the Sea Change, which the company says is the first fuel cell vessel in the U.S., and the first commercial fuel cell ferry in the world…

Finally, a computer programmer turned lingerie model appears to have won her battle to get her identity back from a sex doll that stole her name and appearance several years ago. Israeli model and Instagram influencer Yael Cohen Aris posted two weeks ago on the photo-sharing app that “A sex doll named ‘Yael’ is being manufactured and sold to all over the world, by many sellers based in different countries. The name of the doll is not a coincidence, it was developed from me, it was connected to my identity and carries my image.” The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported the Chinese company behind the doll, Iron Tech, says it will change the name of the doll, which resembles Aris right down to a small beauty mark by her mouth. Aris served in a tech unit of the Israeli Defense Forces programming computers for four years. They say your biggest enemy is yourself, but I bet she never imagined her biggest foe would be lookalike like this.

Send items to jelder@sfexaminer.com