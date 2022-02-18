Tech industry’s ‘three-day work week’ may change the future of the office forever

As workers are poised to return to downtown offices, a new hybrid model for tech companies is emerging that will help shape The City’s recovery as well as the global economy. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

San Francisco and Silicon Valley tech companies such as Zoom, Slack and Google led the global economy into remote work quickly and effectively. The road back hasn’t been as smooth.

COVID-19 variants complicated plans to bring employees back into the office part time, making the “new normal” and “future of work” seem as elusive as ever.

But hybrid work is taking shape right now in the Bay Area in ways that may influence how the world works from now on, experts say. Tech companies are converging around a model that will have impact on both The City and the global economy.

Here’s what it looks like: Tech workers are beginning to go into the office midweek while working from home on Monday and Friday. The midweek, in-person work is devoted to collaboration with teammates, but also with co-workers across the company who are outside the worker’s immediate team. On Mondays and Fridays, workers often are staying home and cranking out solo projects as they have during the remote period.

Get ready for the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday workweek. Experts say it is coming to roust you out of your comfort zone and get you face-to-face with co-workers outside your inner circle. It won’t happen for everyone, and certainly not for everyone yet. But it is gelling as the much-discussed “new normal” we have heard so much about.

“We’re living this all right now,” said Jeff Bellisario, executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “There’s going to have to be some experimentation. We’re going to end up somewhere around three days a week in the office. As we talk to companies, they increasingly say around three days in the office is what they want from employees.”

And tech companies tend to adopt workplace changes together because any extra perk could help in hiring the best engineers. “The one thing we know about tech is that it’s largely a copycat industry,” he said.

This is beginning to happen in San Francisco. Transit data shows more riders are now coming into downtown San Francisco midweek than in the past. Fifteen percent more riders are getting off at the Montgomery Street BART station on Wednesday than on Monday. Historically, that number was 3%.

“We’re starting to see slightly more BART traffic midweek,” said Ted Egan, the head economist for The City. “I do expect to see that going forward.”

A limited in-office work week for employees will still mean fewer people in downtown San Francisco, Egan said: “Reduced is reduced.” But some structure to the work week could be “great for employers,” because “reliability of schedules is a plus. You need to know whether people are going to be in the office. I do think that kind of pattern could be part of the recovery.”

And that recovery, Egan said, is under way. “Everything’s been ticking up,” he said. “In the past month, we’re seeing a bounceback as far as people on transit, in the office, out and about.” That upswing is likely to continue midweek.

“In 2022, employees will increasingly be required to come in on set days, with the payoff of working from home on the other days,” said Nick Bloom, a Stanford University economist who has tracked COVID-19 remote work through surveys and interviews with workers.

Bloom’s team of Stanford and University of Chicago researchers found workers are more than twice as likely to want to work from home on Monday and Friday than on Wednesday. The researchers also found employees want to work in the office with their colleagues enough that they would coordinate schedules to do so.

That is the when of the new workforce: Several days a week, probably midweek, in the office.

Here is the why: A certain kind of interaction has been missing from the COVID-19 era. “Weak ties,” the occasional connections to other parts of the company that break employees out of their inner circle and can bring unforeseen rewards, just don’t happen on Zoom calls. Bringing people back together could renew the synchronicity that brings new solutions, apps, sales and other breakthroughs, experts say.

A sprawling study of thousands of Microsoft workers found weak ties withered in remote work, and companies and employees need them back.

“Compared to prepandemic, however, employees now collaborate significantly less with peripheral colleagues,” Microsoft data scientists wrote in an article in Nature Human Behaviour. Research shows these types of interaction “are vital to organizational health and effectiveness, as they can directly impact innovation, job satisfaction and knowledge-sharing.”

Some San Francisco tech companies are going to great lengths to resume those connections. Salesforce, The City’s biggest employer, is opening a 140-room retreat center near Santa Cruz to recapture “the spontaneity of water cooler conversations,” said Joseph Poch, a Salesforce senior vice president. “People want to get together, but they don’t want to come into an office and be sitting there alone.” Salesforce says three-quarters of its employees want to work in person with colleagues.

Salesforce Tower, the tallest office building west of Chicago, and the companies’ other San Francisco offices brought thousands of workers into downtown. Poch said those employees are now working one to three days a week on-site, and the company urges support for The City’s recovery. “We want people to go out when they are working in the office and visit the local restaurants around the towers,” Poch said. “We definitely support that.”

Ben Waber, president and co-founder at Humanyze, a Boston-area company that uses workplace data to help companies with productivity and processes, believes weak ties are so important that they should be the guiding metric in how companies come back together in office.

“Bringing people back in an organized way is important,” Waber said. “If people just pick whatever they feel like, we might be wasting a lot of time. The idea of this is to genuinely come back in a way that’s helpful.”

Studies show connecting with other parts of the company is “extremely predictive of productivity,” Waber said. Companies should be bringing employees back to focus on that, he said. “Weak ties, how much do different teams collaborate, has dropped precipitously in remote work.”

Bringing employees back midweek may indeed be the best way to reignite those weak ties, Haber said, but the return to office should be data-based. That data is being crunched, and workers are returning right now in ways that could be hugely influential on other tech hubs and companies that connect with San Francisco’s tech sector. It is an important time for the workforce, experts say.

“We do have a moment here,” said Bellisario, the head of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “We can think through strategies for the future of the economy.”

In the present, some San Francisco workers like the idea of a midweek schedule in the office for face-to-face meetings.

“I’d go back into work a couple of days a week,” said Daniel Schiller, who works in user experience for a big San Francisco company he preferred not to name. “It’s just good to be around people.”

