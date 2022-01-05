Findings

Supe proposes ballot measure to extend paid sick leave during emergencies

Plan would ensure workers get two additional weeks during public health crises

By Bay City News • January 5, 2022 2:00 pm
Supervisor Gordon Mar has proposed a ballot measure for workers to continue to get two extra weeks of paid leave during public health emergencies, aiming to keep in place an emergency measure he authored at the beginning of the pandemic. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Supervisor Gordon Mar has proposed a ballot measure for workers to continue to get two extra weeks of paid leave during public health emergencies, aiming to keep in place an emergency measure he authored at the beginning of the pandemic. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar on Tuesday proposed a ballot measure to ensure workers will continue to get two extra weeks of paid leave during public health emergencies.

At the start of the pandemic, Mar authored an emergency measure granting some 200,000 city workers at private companies with more than 100 employees an additional two weeks of paid sick leave to ensure essential workers who might have contracted COVID-19 to have enough time to recuperate and return to work.

If ultimately approved by the Board of Supervisors and placed on the June 2022 ballot, Mar’s measure would ensure the additional paid sick leave remains available during public health crises, including unhealthy air days. The measure would continue to exempt small businesses.

“As the pandemic enters its third unrelenting year and we face a new surge from the omicron variant and a renewed need to isolate, we also face a grim reality — while the pandemic did not end, many of the emergency policies addressing it did. Meanwhile, climate change continues to exacerbate our wildfire seasons, and future fires may be more dangerous than any before,” Mar said in a statement.

“We need laws that reflect the urgency and the grave reality of these threats and provide safety and security in the face of them. We need Public Health Emergency Leave now, and we’ll need it in the future. We need this for working people, and we need it for public health,” he said.

To be placed on the ballot, at least six of the 11 supervisors will need to vote for the measure. If placed on the ballot, the measure would need a simple majority from San Francisco voters to be approved.

Related Stories
District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks at a rally urging voters to reject the recall effort against him at the SEIU Local 87 headquarters in October. Nearly $3 million has been raised on campaign efforts ahead of the June 7 election. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
In a big election year, money is pouring into key San Francisco campaigns

June recall election of District Attorney Chesa Boudin shaping up to be year’s most expensive

By Benjamin Schneider
Emily Reichman walks her dog, Daisy, along Lake Street near Fourth Avenue. The SFMTA board voted to make it a permanent Slow Street in August but the agency is now reaching out for public comment on the street’s fate. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
San Francisco’s Lake Street could be among first closed to through-traffic permanently

City polls residents on whether they want to extend ‘Slow Street’ designation

By Carly Graf Examiner Staff Writer
People wait in line for COVID-19 testing at Clinica Monseñor Oscar A. Romero, a medical clinic in Los Angeles earlier this week. (Allison Zaucha/The New York Times)
Omicron is spreading rapidly through California

‘A pretty terrible period ahead of us (but) February and March are going to be OK’

By Shawn Hubler The New York Times