Study shows eye-popping percentage of S.F. tech jobs are now WFH

If you wondered just how work-from-home cozy San Francisco tech got last year, here’s an eye-popping stat:

Eighty-one percent of tech job postings in San Francisco last year allowed working from home, new industry data shows. That dwarfs all other tech hubs, especially San Jose, where just 18% of 2021 job postings were for remote jobs.

“Among all tech job postings in 2021, 28% specified a WFH or hybrid work option, or slightly over 1 million job postings,” writes the nonprofit Computing Technology Industry Association in its new State of the Tech Workforce Report. But The City was way out in front of other tech hubs, no doubt in part due to our early-applied and only recently relaxed COVID-19 guidelines.

The low Silicon Valley number may be due to jobs at big tech companies invested in large campuses. Seattle, with Microsoft nearby, had just 23% remote jobs among its postings, with Boston at 29% and Austin at 33%. Only San Diego was anywhere close to our WFH number, with 49% of its postings giving the option.

Here’s something else that jumps out: San Francisco is already booming in 2022 with job growth, which the report projects will be 4.3% this year – and that is the highest rate in the country. One big area of that growth is emerging tech, like AI and cryptocurrency. In fact emerging tech is the second-biggest job category in The City and in San Jose, behind only software engineering.

“If you look at the San Francisco and San Jose metros, you do see the emerging tech category as number two, and that probably does differentiate that region compared to others,” Tim Herbert, CompTIA’s chief research officer told me.

Last stat: The Bay Area also led in salaries for the 90th percentile of workers. Hey, tech workers in San Francisco, look around the office or Zoom call: One in 10 of your coworkers makes, on average, $217,477. In San Jose, the top 10% of workers average a salary of $228,223…

This is intriguing: AirMyne, a new Berkeley startup, says it is developing a machine to suck carbon dioxide from the air. “AirMyne is developing a way to remove CO2 from the air to permanently reverse emissions,” its website says. And the machine is “built for scale,” the website says. PitchBook says it just joined the startup incubator Y Combinator and has quickly picked up two small funding rounds…

You may have wondered why on earth anyone would buy “digital fashion” – clothes or “flair” that you can put on an avatar in the metasphere. Well it turns out there may be a dollars-and-sense reason to buy a meta sweater, or cap, or purse: It’s way cheaper than the real world version, and you can see if you like it before plunking down real money. “By emulating clothing, users may explore trends, styles, and brands without needing to purchase physical pieces,” explains Victoria Trofimova, CEO of Nordcurrent, a game developer in Lithuania…

The San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security on March 28. The non-profit digital rights group is demanding records related to what it says was “a multi-million dollar, secretive program that surveilled immigrants and other foreign visitors’ speech on social media.” EFF says the program grew out of the “extreme vetting” initiatives of former President Trump…

Finally, there’s this: The non-fungible token craze (NFTs) has come for Leonardo da Vinci, and a multi-million-dollar hologram of a classic work is the result. It is due to be unveiled in our fair city soon.

The people who sold the most expensive digital artwork ever are unveiling a hologram of da Vinci’s masterpiece “La Bella Principessa” during a blockchain conference April 4-5 at the swanky Ritz Carlton Hotel in the Financial District. This thing could go for big bucks when it is auctioned April 21. MakersPlace, a San Francisco company that hosted the $69 million sale of a Beeple artwork on its online marketplace, is working on the project with an outfit called the Holoverse.

The companies say this about the artwork: “The hologram is generated by rotation at very high speed (900 rotations per minute) of four blades containing 256 micro LEDs and microprocessors, which use an algorithm to compose the work in the air.”

I have no idea what that means, either. You can check it out here: theholoverse.io. If Leonardo were alive, I bet he could figure it out.

