State lifts indoor mask requirements for unvaccinated people

‘We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it’

A decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations led the state to lift indoor mask requirements for unvaccinated people in California starting Tuesday. (Shutterstock)

By Eli Walsh

Bay City News

California lifted its indoor mask requirements Tuesday for unvaccinated people and will do the same on March 12 for schools and child care facilities.

The changes mark the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that both unvaccinated people and students will be allowed to remove their masks indoors.

Newsom jointly announced the new statewide masking policy with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who also announced changes in their states, citing declining COVID case rates and hospitalizations across the west coast.

“Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high,” Newsom said in a statement. “We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

California public health officials made the decision to pull back on masking requirements after the state’s COVID cases, hospitalizations and other metrics fell between 47% and 66% over the last two weeks, state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Ghaly noted mask requirements could eventually be reinstated if the virus surges again, as the state includes the use of masks in its long-term plan for combating the virus’ worst outcomes.

For the immediate future, however, Ghaly said masking decisions will be left to individual residents. The state will also still encourage local governments to enforce indoor masking as they see fit.

“There’s plenty of individuals who believe that masking is a way to stay safe … and today’s announcement should be one where we are saying loud and clear that those individuals are empowered to continue to make a choice to keep themselves safe, to wear a mask if that’s the right decision for them,” Ghaly said.

Masks will still be required under state and federal rules in health care settings, prisons, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and on public transit.

California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said he expected mixed reactions to the removal of school mask requirements and called for respect and understanding as the announcement “is bound to disrupt and destabilize some school communities.”

“Simply put, while some students are ready to immediately remove their masks, others remain very afraid,” Boyd said. “We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators and their families.”

Education officials in the Bay Area also signaled support for lifting the mask requirements in schools, as did officials in San Francisco.

Ghaly said the state did not make its decision in consultation with the state’s teachers unions, focusing its attention on “the data and information.”

“Today is an important day for California, one that is driven by the data and the science … but one that we know will be received with some trepidation,” he said.

Most counties across the state and in the Bay Area have already removed their indoor mask requirements for vaccinated people.