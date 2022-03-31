SFPD arrests suspects in Castro Theatre burgulary

Officers arrested three men on suspicion of burglary

San Francisco police arrested three men on Tuesday morning after officers allegedly caught them burglarizing one of the city’s most iconic entertainment venues.

According to police, around 6:35 a.m., officers received reports of suspects trying to break into the Castro Theatre, located at 429 Castro St.

At the scene, officers saw broken glass at the theater’s front entrance and a man inside. Officers detained the suspect.

During a subsequent search of the rest of the theater, officers located two more men inside and detained them as well, police said.

Officers also located what appeared to be burglary tools.

Officers arrested the three men on suspicion of burglary. They’ve been identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Degrego, 38-year-old Gary Marx, and 32-year-old Jason Kilbourne. In addition to burglary, officers also arrested Degrego on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, and Kilbourne for violating probation, police said.

The historic Castro Theatre turns 100 years old this year. According to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes the Castro, the broken glass has already been repaired.