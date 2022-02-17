School Board Vice President Faauuga Moliga resigns in wake of recall

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference alongside Faauuga Moliga before appointing him to the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education to fill Hydra Mendoza’s seat at June Jordan School for Equity on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Moliga announced his resignation Thursday in the wake of a landslide recall election earlier this week. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Faauuga Moliga announced late Wednesday he’s stepping down from his position — just one day after voters approved recalling him along with two other board members.

According to Moliga, his resignation will take effect immediately.

“I am really grateful for this opportunity. To be able to serve from this place has been one of the best experiences I have ever had in my life. I didn’t take any day for granted,” he said in a statement.

“Resigning immediately creates an opportunity for a new board member to step in at this important moment. I want to make sure that whoever is going to be appointed can be brought in as soon as possible as we have some important issues coming up with balancing the budget and selecting a new superintendent,” he said. “I look forward to refocusing on my family and continuing to serve my community.”

Preliminary results from Tuesday’s election show voters overwhelmingly agreed to recall all three Board of Education commissioners on the ballot. Seventy two percent of voters approved recalling Moliga, while 75 precent approved recalling board president Gabriela Lopez, and 79 percent approved recalling commissioner Alison Collins.

Moliga was initially appointed to the board by Mayor London Breed in 2018. That same year, voters elected him to his current term, which began in 2019 and finishes at the end of this year. Moliga, who is Samoan, is the considered the first Pacific Islander elected official in the city’s history.

Breed is set to appoint three new board members, who will fill in through the end of each respective commissioner’s term, at which point a general election will be held.

Breed said on Wednesday after all votes from this week’s election are counted, the city’s Board of Supervisors will certify the results. Once the results are certified in three to four weeks, the recalled commissioners must vacate their seat within 10 days.

During this time, Breed will interview potential candidates.

Despite opposing the recall, the labor union United Educators of San Francisco has said it will work with Breed to choose qualified candidates to replace the outgoing commissioners.

