Laguna Honda struggles with recertification efforts

A garden at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, March 21, 2022. Patients at the skilled nursing facility were notified that the hospital could close as soon as September as the hospital attempts to regain federal funding after failing a series of regulatory inspections. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Patients at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center are facing turmoil this week as the facility seeks to regain its federal funding.

On Monday, residents at the 700-patient skilled nursing facility were notified that federal regulators could close their hospital as early as September over safety violations. Patients then received a follow-up notice on Tuesday with more information about patient transfers and next steps for the hospital, which is currently applying to recertify its participation in Medicare and Medi-Cal after failing a series of regulatory inspections.

As the hospital works to resolve reported issues such as on-site contraband and violations of safety protocols, it must simultaneously implement plans around possible closure required by federal authorities. The City has hired outside experts who work to recertify hospitals and are preparing for the next inspection.

“I realize this has been an upsetting and confusing time and to be clear, our highest priority is to recertify Laguna Honda in the Medicare and Medicaid Participation Program and keep the hospital open to Medicare and Medicaid patients,” said Michael Phillips, chief executive officer of Laguna Honda, in the letter sent to patients on Tuesday. “We have been working nonstop on the rectification process, and every resource from the Department of Public Health continues to be dedicated to ensuring we are successful.”

In the meantime, Laguna Honda has started assessing patients to find potential transfer placements if the facility were to close, which is a requirement of the recertification process. Patients could be transferred throughout the recertification process this year if suitable placements are identified.

But San Francisco already has a shortage of skilled nursing facilities and beds, and local transfer options are scant. Many current residents simply would have nowhere to go if recertification is unsuccessful, and closing the facility would put enormous stress on the region’s already limited services for extremely low-income patients.

Laguna Honda accounts for nearly one-third of all of the skilled nursing beds across The City. Hospital officials said they are looking outside of San Francisco and even out of state for transfers. The letter sent on Tuesday said the hospital will work to “bring patients back to Laguna Honda once we achieve recertification.”

“Because of the acute shortage of beds here in San Francisco, we are forced to look in other areas outside of the metropolitan area,” said Philips. “We obviously do not prefer to alarm our patients in any way, but (federal regulators) require us to do this.”

The relocation plan released Monday is the latest development in a string of troubling milestones for Laguna Honda, which serves nearly 700 patients with complex mental and physical health challenges ranging from dementia to substance use disorder and much more.

In April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced it would terminate Laguna Honda’s participation in the federal health care program. CMS funds nearly $200 million for Laguna Honda, the vast majority of the hospital’s budget.

The decision to sever Laguna Honda’s federal funding stream came after a six-month oversight period for the hospital, which was initially triggered by two non-fatal drug overdoses the hospital reported in July 2021.

During follow-up visits, regulators found the hospital out of compliance on a number of issues. In January, a staff member brought in prohibited items that had been taken away from patients on the campus. In March, during a second visit, regulators found a resident smoking in a communal bathroom and another patient on oxygen who had a lighter on hand. Smoking is not allowed on the campus, and lighters can pose an extreme fire risk around oxygen.

The findings prompted the hospital to tighten security around visitors and increase inspection of patient belongings such as care packages.

At the most recent inspection, surveyors reported a staff member who did not properly store their face shield; protective equipment did not have proper signage; and there were two instances of missed doses of medication, according to a press release from the Department of Public Health.

If federal funding is permanently discontinued, the hospital would be required to provide each patient notice of their proposed discharge at least 60 days in advance. Transfer notices would be sent out after an alternative placement is identified, according to the relocation plan. Patients or family members also have the right to appeal their transfer offer.

“It is concerning that our patients at Laguna Honda even have to confront or deal with paperwork that would say they no longer have a place at Laguna Honda. It’s been a home for many patients, I know some who have been here for 15 years,” said Theresa Rutherford, a nursing assistant who has been with Laguna Honda for nearly 20 years. “This would be displacement of some of our most vulnerable members of the community.”

Federal funding will continue for at least four months with a possible extension for two months as the hospital works to implement changes and requirements of the recertification process. No new patients have been added since April.

“​​The hospital has an aggressive strategy in place to meet federal recertification and regain Medicare and Medicaid funds,” a public statement from the hospital reads. “We know how indispensable Laguna Honda is to San Francisco’s entire healthcare safety net. That’s why all our efforts are focused on the health and safety of patients, preserving and protecting Laguna Honda nurses and staff, and recertifying the hospital to serve our city’s most vulnerable.”

Hospital staff and city leaders say they are determined and optimistic that the hospital will pull through.

“It is unthinkable that Laguna Honda could lose essential federal funding to support life-saving programs for some of our most vulnerable San Franciscans — especially as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will fight to ensure the hospital stays open,” Mayor London Breed Tweeted on Monday.

“We have a very positive view of this,” said Rutherford, the nursing assistant. “If management follows the requirements of the oversight bodies and applies due diligence to the certification process, we will get out of this.”

