San Francisco to lift proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining

Restaurants, such as Zazie in Cole Valley above, will start to see some sense of normalcy as COVID restrictions are eased starting Friday. (Shutterstock)

By Eli Walsh

Bay City News

San Francisco will lift its proof of vaccination requirement Friday for a handful of indoor businesses including restaurants, bars and gyms.

Public health officials said declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, along with The City’s high vaccination rate, make it unnecessary to require proof of vaccination or a negative test inside certain businesses.

Roughly 83% of San Francisco residents have completed their initial vaccination series. Meanwhile, The City is seeing an average of 12.6 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

“San Francisco is ready to further reduce COVID-19 restrictions and allow individuals to make their own decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said.

The City has required proof of vaccination or a negative test for indoor dining, gyms and other businesses since August when the delta variant spurred a fast rise in cases.

Officials said individual businesses may continue to implement their own proof of vaccination requirements if they deem it necessary. The use of a masks indoors also is still strongly recommended to prevent the virus’ spread.

Under state guidelines, people will be required to prove their full vaccination status or show a recent negative test to attend indoor events of 1,000 attendees or more.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which advocates for San Francisco’s restaurant industry, welcomed the lifting of vaccination requirements, noting the action aligns with what the state requires.

“This move to return to a more normal dining experience is a welcome step for our hard-hit hospitality industry, which relies not only on residents but also on business travelers and many leisure tourists from outside the Bay Area,” the association said in a statement.

Proof of vaccination is still required under state health guidance for workers in industries with a high risk of spreading the virus, including health care workers and teachers.