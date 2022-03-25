Recent overdoses underscore fentanyl’s prevalence in cocaine and other drugs

Health officials urge anyone using drugs to be cautious, following a number of accidental overdoses involving cocaine and fentanyl in recent months. (Darwin Brandis/Shutterstock)

San Francisco health officials are urging anyone who uses drugs to be cautious because the number of accidental overdoses involving cocaine and fentanyl has increased in recent months.

Altogether in January and February of this year, 50 overdose deaths have involved cocaine — more than methamphetamine, heroin or other medicinal opioids. Many of those deaths also involved fentanyl, an opioid that is 50% stronger than heroin.

“Anyone who accesses drugs outside of their medical system should carry naloxone,” a fast-acting medicine that can reverse overdoses, said Dr. Philip Coffin, director of substance use research for the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH). “We don’t know how many deaths are accidental fentanyl exposure, but they are definitely happening and it’s really important to be aware of it and to make sure you have the reversal agent.”

This month, DPH issued a health alert following three fatal overdoses in the Mission District on March 5 involving cocaine and fentanyl. So far this month, there have also been nine non-fatal overdoses where drug users took what was believed to be cocaine but included fentanyl. DPH officials said that those affected believed they were only using cocaine and inadvertently were exposed to fentanyl.

Fentanyl and cocaine can both be purchased and used in powder form. The majority of the cocaine supply likely does not contain fentanyl, Coffin said. But even a small percentage of cases where drug supplies get mixed up unintentionally or combined for use will increase the likelihood of overdose.

“Most of the time that someone is using cocaine, they won’t be using fentanyl, or at least not a harmful quantity. But even if it’s just 5% of the time, that could account for a substantial number of deaths,” said Coffin.

February, the most recent month of overdose data available, marked another slight uptick in the monthly total of accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco, according to city data. In January, 48 individuals died of an overdose, and 50 died in February, for a total of 98 overdose deaths in the first two months of this year.

The latest figures also show a slight shift in the location of where overdoses are taking place. Compared with January, when 21% of overdose deaths took place in the Tenderloin, about 16% of overdose deaths took place in the same neighborhood in February, even as the overall number increased.

Coffin, who produces reports and analyses on The City’s overdose trends, said that some variation is expected and isn’t indicative of any significant progress in reducing overdoses in the Tenderloin.

Since November, San Francisco government officials have been focused on reducing overdose deaths and homelessness in the Tenderloin through a series of interventions. This includes opening the new Tenderloin Linkage Center in January, providing a low-barrier access point where people experiencing homelessness can get connected to social and medical service providers.

But the average number of overdose deaths in the weeks since has not budged significantly, and health experts say there’s still a long way to go to make significant progress with substance-use disorder now that fentanyl is a driving factor in the overdose crisis.

“February had a decrease in mortality in the TL, but there is too much variation month to month for me to feel confident that we have really achieved that reduction,” said Coffin. “I would love to say that our interventions and the Linkage Center are making a difference, and maybe they are, but I can’t rely on a month’s data.”

The City is also calling on clinicians and health professionals to also play a role in decreasing accidental exposure to fentanyl by ensuring that any patients who use non-prescribed drugs have access to naloxone and are aware of the potency of fentanyl, which began increasing in San Francisco’s drug supply beginning in 2015.

As part of its public health strategy to combat the overdose epidemic, San Francisco distributes naloxone through grassroots efforts involving the National Harm Reduction Coalition, which provides the medicine to drug users and their communities. It is also available at locations such as the Community Behavioral Health Services pharmacy at 1380 Howard St., and can be purchased from most pharmacies.

“It’s a real tragedy, and in contrast to a lot of other drug-related deaths, fentanyl can kill somebody who is very young as well,” Coffin said. “The years of life lost are even more tragic.”

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com