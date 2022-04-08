Report slams environmental official for “lax tone” on ethics

Review details the thin and permeable line between Recology and Dept. of the Environment

Debbie Raphael speaks at an event in April 2018. Raphael, then the director of the S.F. Department of the Environment, resigned on Thursday ahead of a report that detailed numerous ethics violations of city policy by herself and her employees. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

The city’s top environmental official imbued a “lax tone” toward ethics into her department that led to numerous violations of city policy by herself and her employees, according to a new report released on Friday.

Among numerous ethical shortcomings outlined in a review by the City Controller and City Attorney, former Department of the Environment Director Debbie Raphael asked executives at Recology for donations as the waste management company was negotiating contracts with The City.

Raphael resigned from her post as director of the Department of the Environment on Thursday, a day before the report was published.

She is one of several top officials to exit City Hall since 2020, when revelations about the “pay-to-play” tactics of former Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru sparked a sweeping inquiry into corruption at the highest levels of San Francisco government.

Mayor London Breed announced Raphael’s interim replacement – Assistant Deputy General Manager at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Tyrone Jue – on Thursday, but did not expound on the accusations that led to Raphael’s departure.

The report issued Friday details the thin and permeable line that separated Recology, a private company, from the Department of the Environment, which plays a direct role in setting the rates San Francisco customers pay Recology for waste collection.

It also shows how SF Environment officials called on Recology for donations to support its initiatives, and how that money was shielded from public scrutiny by stashing it with the Friends of SF Environment.

Here are a few key takeaways from the report…

Friends of SF Environment

Friends of SF Environment is ostensibly a nonprofit separate from the city, but Department of the Environment Employees have signature authority to disburse funds for the former.

Those close ties allowed department employees to solicit donations to the Friends organization, then use those funds for things such as department events.

The Department solicited a $25,000 gift from Recology

In 2015, Raphael sought – and later received – a $25,000 donation from Recology. (The gift was first reported by The San Francisco Standard earlier this week). The moved raised red flags for investigators because, at the same time, Recology was working on securing a large contract to haul the city’s waste to its landfill.

Unlike other gifts, the department didn’t disclose the gift – intended to support an Earth Day event – on its website because it was actually directed to the Friends nonprofit.

Emails demonstrate that the gift was, as far as Recology was concerned, about business.

In an email to Raphael, a Recology executive said the gift was a “business development opportunity.”

Senior Management Withheld Documents

The Controller’s Office and City Attorney also accused the department of doing everything it could to withhold information about the $25,000 gift.

“Only after being pressed for complete documents did the department provide records related to the $25,000 donation to Friends of SF Environment,” the report states.

A lack of ethics training

Only top department officials received ethics training prior to 2021, according to the report, and lower-level employees were unaware that accepting non-cash gifts and meals from Recology was a violation of city code.

Recology helps hire SF Environment Employees

Recology not only built close relationships with department employees — it helped hire them.

“Based on information provided by SF Environment and the Department of Human Resources, two Recology employees served on at least six job recruitments in the last five years for positions ranging from assistant to senior coordinator,” the report states. “Most of these positions require some interaction with Recology and could contribute to contract oversight of Recology.”