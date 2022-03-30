Presidio trails close for dogs as coyote pupping season approaches

Coyotes raise their pups until they are ready to go off on their own at the end of summer. (Bay City News)

A portion of hiking trails in San Francisco’s Presidio will be closed starting next week to all dogs, whether on or off leashes, due to coyote pupping season, Presidio Trust officials said Tuesday.

Starting on Monday, dogs will be prohibited on the park trail stretching from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, along with the Bay Ridge Trail from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course.

The closures will last through early September, when pupping season ends.

Presidio Trust officials said coyotes are especially protective of their pups and can be aggressive toward dogs. The seasonal closures for dogs are being implemented as a precaution.

People are asked to report any unusual behavior to the Presidio Trust’s coyote hotline at (415) 561-4148 or by email at coyote@presidiotrust.gov.

More information can be found at http://www.presidio.gov/coyote.