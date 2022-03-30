Findings

Presidio trails close for dogs as coyote pupping season approaches

Officials advise hikers to exercise caution

By Bay City News • March 30, 2022 1:30 am
Coyotes raise their pups until they are ready to go off on their own at the end of summer. (Bay City News)

Coyotes raise their pups until they are ready to go off on their own at the end of summer. (Bay City News)

A portion of hiking trails in San Francisco’s Presidio will be closed starting next week to all dogs, whether on or off leashes, due to coyote pupping season, Presidio Trust officials said Tuesday.

Starting on Monday, dogs will be prohibited on the park trail stretching from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, along with the Bay Ridge Trail from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course.

The closures will last through early September, when pupping season ends.

Presidio Trust officials said coyotes are especially protective of their pups and can be aggressive toward dogs. The seasonal closures for dogs are being implemented as a precaution.

People are asked to report any unusual behavior to the Presidio Trust’s coyote hotline at (415) 561-4148 or by email at coyote@presidiotrust.gov.

More information can be found at http://www.presidio.gov/coyote.

Related Stories
Jada Harris (2nd from left) National AIDS Memorial Call My Name Quilt Program Manager shares stories about two newly created panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt. (Kevin Herglotz, National AIDS Memorial via Bay City News)
Largest AIDS quilt in history to be unveiled in Golden Gate Park

This June marks the 35th anniversary of the quilt’s creation

By Bay City News
Coyotes raise their pups until they are ready to go off on their own at the end of summer. (Bay City News)
Presidio trails close for dogs as coyote pupping season approaches

Officials advise hikers to exercise caution

By Bay City News
The company is close to a completing an agreement with a San Francisco partner, Flywheel Technologies, to allow Uber passengers in the city to call a taxi through the Uber app. (Jim Wilson, New York Times)
Uber closes in on historic partnership with local taxi company

Alliance between rideshare and taxi companies marks a turning point in the industry

By Kellen Browning