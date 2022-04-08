Overtime budget soars at S.F.’s understaffed Fire Department

‘We should be planning to be ahead of the curve on attrition’

San Francisco firefighters put out hot spots on a fire near the Central Freeway in July 2020. That year and in 2021, a total of 200 uniformed personnel retired or left the department, compared to the typical 60 to 65, according to the department. (Shandana Qazi/Special to The Examiner)

The San Francisco Fire Department has hemorrhaged firefighters as its workforce raced toward retirement age and burned out due to the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March, the department had 125 firefighter vacancies and was on pace to spend up to about $60 million on overtime this fiscal year — nearly double the budgeted amount.

The City is well aware of the problem, but it has struggled to hire firefighters at a pace adequate to keep up with departures in recent years.

And while there are signs of improvement, the union representing firefighters and emergency medical responders says the problem will take years — and significant funding — to rectify.

“All we’re asking is that we get the proper funding to be able to recruit and train our people and we sustain it so we don’t go into the cycle of high overtime (again),” Shon Buford, president of San Francisco Firefighters Local 798, told The Examiner.

The City hopes to graduate about 150 firefighters from three academies this year, but that will only begin to make up for the losses suffered during the pandemic. Buford said that pace will have to be sustained for the issue to be resolved.

Department leaders say they’re working on a long-term plan, but a solution has yet to be unveiled.

“We are working with (the Department of Human Resources) and our labor partners on overtime/leave policies to reduce mandatory overtime and other impacts of the staffing shortage while the hiring moves forward,” Lt. Jonathan Baxter wrote in an email to The Examiner.

Make no mistake, the pay is good. Several firefighters pulled in more than $90,000 just in overtime pay in 2021, according to city data.

Overtime spending began to fall in February after peaking in January, but firefighters are tired, battling the “sustained pressure of trying to meet the needs of The City versus taking care of their own health,” Buford said.

And fire is just one of several departments, including police, that are facing an acute shortage of workers. A coalition of public labor unions recently launched a campaign to fill the more than 3,800 jobs that are vacant across The City.

The fire department’s staffing shortage was so severe this year that the Board of Supervisors was forced last month to approve an additional $14.6 million to cover the department’s overtime expenses for the fiscal year. The department is expected to exceed its overtime pay budget by as much as $29 million this fiscal year. Officials could soon make a second request for funding to cover overtime costs.

In 2020 and 2021, a total of 200 uniformed personnel retired or left the department, compared to the typical 60 to 65, according to the department.

Meanwhile, hiring was stifled in part due to the pandemic, which delayed fire academies that serve as a pipeline for new hires. The department brought in only 63 new uniformed employees during 2020 and 2021.

The effect is cumulative.

Overtime shifts have steadily increased throughout the pandemic, reaching a high of about 120 every day during the omicron surge, compared to around 40 before the onset of COVID.

To begin to rectify this shortage, the department expects to graduate firefighters from three training academies in 2022. There’s room for 52 firefighters in each academy; how many are hired depends on how many pass.

The department is also starting to hire 60 paramedics to bolster its staffing on the ambulance side of its operations, which struggled to keep up with increasing demand as The City grew but staffing remained the same in recent years.

Though the problem was exacerbated by the pandemic, its roots trace back more than 30 years.

The fire department steadily — and significantly — increased staffing under a consent decree intended to improve the diversity of its workforce that lasted from 1987 to 1997. But time has caught up with The City, and now between 75 and 100 of those firefighters are becoming eligible for retirement every year.

After bolstering its ranks in the lean years following the Great Recession of 2008, staffing in the department peaked at about 1,800 people — only to decline in each of the subsequent four years, according to a report by the union in 2021.

Buford is pushing for The City to look at staffing on a 10-year cycle, as it does with infrastructure.

“We should be planning to be ahead of the curve on attrition,” Buford said.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com