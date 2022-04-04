Findings

Oakland man charged with selling fentanyl and meth in the Tenderloin

26-year-old Jose Alvarado charged with two counts of distribution

By Bay City News • April 4, 2022 1:30 am
Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022. (Kholood Eid, New York Times)

Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022. (Kholood Eid, New York Times)

A federal judge charged an Oakland man Friday with allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.

The charges against 26-year-old Oakland resident Jose Alvarado were announced Friday in a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon.

Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022.

The charges include two counts of distribution — one of five or more grams of methamphetamine and the other 40 or more grams of fentanyl — each carrying a penalty of a minimum of five years in prison and minimum of four years of supervision following prison.

The news release pointed out that the charges contained in the criminal complaint are only allegations. As in any criminal case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Stories
The California Department of Water Resources conducts a snow survey of the 2022 season on April 1 at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada. The survey is held approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County. (Florence Low/California Department of Water Resources)
Snowpack report signals bad news for California’s drought

‘Some may say this is a wake up call. But the alarm has already gone off’

By Jessica Wolfrom Examiner staff writer
The global oil market remains highly volatile, so additional news that threatens supply could put upward pressure on oil prices. (Shutterstock)
Despite national decline, Bay Area gas prices remain at record highs

National prices dropped to $4.19; S.F. prices clocked at $5.90

By Bay City News
Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022. (Kholood Eid, New York Times)
Oakland man charged with selling fentanyl and meth in the Tenderloin

26-year-old Jose Alvarado charged with two counts of distribution

By Bay City News