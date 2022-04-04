Oakland man charged with selling fentanyl and meth in the Tenderloin

Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022. (Kholood Eid, New York Times)

A federal judge charged an Oakland man Friday with allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.

The charges against 26-year-old Oakland resident Jose Alvarado were announced Friday in a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon.

Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022.

The charges include two counts of distribution — one of five or more grams of methamphetamine and the other 40 or more grams of fentanyl — each carrying a penalty of a minimum of five years in prison and minimum of four years of supervision following prison.

The news release pointed out that the charges contained in the criminal complaint are only allegations. As in any criminal case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.