‘This issue is bigger than petty politics’

How the S.F. police chief’s war of words with Chesa Boudin has spiraled out of control

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, left, and Police Chief Bill Scott have feuded for a week over the prosecution of police officers, pulling other officials into a bitter battle. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

“I was shocked,” San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin told The Examiner. “It was an immediate and nuclear option.”

Boudin was speaking of Police Chief William Scott’s unexpected announcement, made in a Feb. 2 press release, that he could no longer trust the DA to keep their agreement on how to investigate excessive use of force by police.

Scott cited court testimony by Magen Hayashi, an investigator in the DA’s Office, claiming she was ordered to suppress evidence in the trial of a police officer accused of beating a man with a baton – evidence the judge deemed irrelevant to the case.

Then all hell broke loose.

At a Tuesday night Board of Supervisors meeting, The City’s elected leaders used words like “disgusting” and “sickened” over what they described as the “politicization” of this case. The Police Commission has hosted two fiery debates on the issue, including screamed accusations of jury tampering.

What, exactly, happened here? Who are the major players involved, and what are their motivations?

Interviews with Boudin, Scott’s office, and a dozen city officials shed light on a conflict that insiders say could have been settled behind closed doors. Instead, it has spiraled into bruising partisan verbal warfare that has spread throughout City Hall and the court of public opinion — with the looming Boudin recall election raising the stakes of the debate.

“Everybody’s really hot right now,” Police Commissioner John Hamasaki said. “How does this cool off when other people outside of this want to make this part of the recall?”

Scott’s sudden public break with the DA belied what had previously been a mostly cooperative relationship.

On a Saturday night in July, Scott texted to thank Boudin for a tweet praising the chief. “Have a great and hopefully quiet weekend,” Scott wrote.

“And you,” Boudin replied, according to correspondence unearthed in a public records request by the San Francisco activist who goes by the pseudonym Anonymoose.

A few days later Boudin asked Scott, “Are we still planning to do a press release to announce IIB MOU?” – the same agreement Scott blew up earlier this month.

Scott texted back that they were, adding, “I can call you later to discuss if you’re available.”

Seven months later, the chief’s press release about the agreement was not filed with Boudin’s help, but at his expense. “Confidence has been eroded,” the chief wrote Feb. 2, after the “DA’s office systematically concealed information and evidence.”

Boudin told The Examiner that the dramatic change in tone and tactics baffled him. While the two officials have argued before about investigations of officers, “never have I gone to the press,” Boudin said. “I call the chief, flag the issue for him, and tell my team to help work it out.”

The police chief says he can no longer trust Boudin because of testimony that the DA withheld evidence from the police and misled them in investigations of whether police officer Terrance Stangel used excessive force in the 2019 baton incident. “A district attorney investigator made an allegation under oath of withholding evidence. That is the problem,” Matt Dorsey, Scott’s director of strategic communications, told The Examiner.

Scott’s office has been busy sending out that message in letters to officials, press releases, and emails to the press. “It is clear to the chief of police — as it should be to any reasonable observer — that the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has breached its agreement and betrayed a public trust,” Dorsey wrote in an email to the press on Feb. 8. The Scott media effort crescendoed Wednesday night with a video that touted the chief’s efforts on reform, just before the Police Commission met.

Boudin’s office has since fired back with press releases of its own, arguing Hayashi’s claims refer to a period before Boudin was in office, and have been rejected by a judge. Boudin also claims that the police have violated the terms of their memorandum of understanding (MOU) multiple times.

The dueling accusations show both men are on the hot seat.

The chief faced a possible “no confidence” vote from the Police Officers Association (POA), a police union opposing Boudin, as the Stangel case approached. (Scott later denied that it was ever slated to happen.) The case is thought to be the first to accuse a current San Francisco officer of excessive force, and the rank-and-file felt Scott was not supporting them enough.

The POA has made no secret of its desire to see Boudin out of office, adding even more fuel to the well-resourced recall campaign against him. Two-thirds of the political contributions toward recalling Boudin in June, more than $1.8 million, comes from a single conservative political action committee, The Examiner has found.

Meanwhile, the Police Commission, The City committee that oversees Scott led by President Malia Cohen, is pushing the police to rejoin the pact with the district attorney, or else create a new MOU.

The termination of the MOU “really came out of nowhere,” said Commissioner Hamasaki, who noted how heated the debate has become. Hamasaki shouted at Chief Scott at the Feb. 2 meeting that he was dabbling with “propaganda” and “tampering with a jury” by publicly alleging evidence was suppressed. A glaring Scott angrily responded by calling those accusations “extremely insulting.”

The debate resumed at the Feb. 9 meeting, as commissioners expressed their frustration with Scott for not telling them ahead of time that he wanted to end the agreement with the DA. Hamasaki said he felt “again blindsided ” by the additional justifications Scott presented for terminating the MOU.

Commissioners also shared concerns about how officer involved shootings would be investigated before a new MOU is signed. “Trust has been eroded with you,” Commissioner Jesus Yanez said to Scott, borrowing from the chief’s own language.

Scott said he’s hearing from police officers that their faith in the system is shaken. “I haven’t heard any acknowledgment of how officers feel,” he said. “This has to work for everybody, not just the DA.”

Scott said he would like to move forward with a mediation led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, which commission president Cohen called “a glimmer of hope.”

The Board of Supervisors has also joined the fray. Last week, Supervisor Catherine Stefani asked the board to pause a $700,000 civil settlement with Dacari Spiers, the man who was beaten by Officer Stangel in the alleged excessive use of force incident.

At a Feb. 8 meeting, Stefani said the case was mishandled, and allegations of domestic violence that preceded the incident were “brushed aside” by the district attorney. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman agreed, saying that the revelations of recent days give him “no confidence in the district attorney’s prosecution of this case.”

Boudin’s defenders on the board blasted those statements. Supervisor Hillary Ronen said she was “sickened,” and Board President Shamann Walton said he was “disgusted” by what they described as efforts to politicize a case of excessive force by a police officer.

In a not-so-subtle reference to Supervisor Stefani, who is rumored to be eyeing the role of district attorney if Boudin is recalled, Ronen called out “people who have aspirations to run for different offices.”

The settlement was approved, 8-2, with Mandelman and Stefani opposed, and Supervisor Matt Haney, who is running for State Assembly, absent from the contentious vote.

While Supervisor Ahsha Safaí remained quiet at the February 8 meeting, the following day he sent a letter to City Attorney David Chiu requesting an independent investigation into district attorney investigator Hayashi’s allegations of suppressing evidence and workplace retaliation that sparked the whole controversy.

Mayor London Breed has kept a low-profile on the feud, but her spokesman Andy Lynch signalled support for the chief in a statement to The Examiner. “The allegations by the DA investigator about what she was supposedly coerced to do raise a lot of questions, and the mayor understands why the chief took the actions that he did,” Lynch said in an email. “It is evident that there is a lack of trust.” Lynch said that Scott did not consult with the mayor before he terminated the MOU. He added that the mayor has still not taken a position on the recall of Boudin.

Breed has, however, re-appointed Andrea Shorter, a leader of the campaign to recall Boudin, to a criminal justice committee. City Hall insiders privately said the mayor benefits from negative press about Boudin, because he serves as a convenient scapegoat if her efforts to clean up the Tenderloin and fight crime come up short. If the DA is ousted, Breed will get to hand-pick his successor.

Boudin said “a lot of conversations are happening” that involve the mayor behind the scenes, and that he believes she is working for a solution to the turmoil.

“This issue is bigger than petty politics,” Boudin said. “Civilian oversight of the police department is at risk.”