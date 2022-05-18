Muni riders mask up despite inconsistent public transit safety requirements

Susan Kitazawa, who is legally blind, wears a KN-95 mask as she boards the 67 Bernal Heights Muni bus on Bernal Heights Boulevard on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

As COVID-19 cases swell in the Bay Area, relaxed safety protocols on public transit are forcing some riders to make tough calls on routine decisions, like how to get to work or doctor’s appointments.

In line with state and federal guidance, Muni and Caltrain dropped face mask requirements in April. Meanwhile, BART officials voted to reinstate a mask mandate after Board President Rebecca Saltzman introduced and advocated for keeping the protections in place as COVID-19 cases were beginning to climb again.

On May 13, Bay Area health officials from 11 counties and Berkeley recommended people resume COVID-19 safety protections including indoor masking due to the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations.

“With COVID-19 cases going up in San Francisco, people are at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19 right now and we are urging people to take personal protection against the virus,” said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. “Wearing a mask in indoor, public settings is a smart move, as is staying up to date on vaccinations and, importantly, having a plan to reach a doctor if you get infected. People who are at high risk of severe illness, or who are in close contact with someone at high risk, should be especially vigilant as we get through this current swell in cases.”

For many, the lifting of mask requirements on Muni signals an important step in recovery from the pandemic. San Francisco has among the highest vaccination and booster rates in the country, and pharmaceutical treatments are available for those who do get sick with COVID-19.

But not all riders are relieved.

“I’m not happy about it. I wish there was a mask mandate across all transit. Especially for tourists, it gets confusing and just given how case numbers are rising right now, it’s concerning,” said Celeste Linhares, who was wearing a mask as she boarded Muni from Montgomery station on Wednesday.

“I would prefer clarity across the systems. I’ll probably continue to wear it, to be honest,” said a Muni rider named Max during a trip on the 36 bus line. “Especially with public transit, you don’t want to block anyone out.”

For those who have had to hunker down longer and harder than others due to a higher risk of serious infection, lifting mask mandates can mean choosing between health and destinations.

“Public transportation is so essential to everyone, but especially seniors and people with disabilities who don’t drive or don’t have cars,” said Raia Small, an organizer with the San Francisco advocacy group Senior and Disability Action. “In the Bay Area, our cases are going back up and many of us were vaccinated over a year ago. It seems short-sighted and not in alignment with public health to remove mask requirements right now.”

Particularly impacted by the mask mandate changes are riders who rely on the SF Paratransit system, a public van and taxi program for people who struggle to use public transit due to disabilities or critical health conditions. Approximately 1,070 trips happen daily on SF Paratransit, including 460 van trips and 610 taxi trips, according to a spokesperson for Muni.

The service is owned and operated by Muni, and health requirements on SF Paratransit follow those designated by Muni.

“We have members whose doctors have told them to not take public transit now that masks are not required. It’s incredibly limiting,” Small said. “It also applies to transit, which a lot of people depend on to go to dialysis.”

Masks are strongly recommended on both Muni and SF Paratransit, and a majority of drivers and riders continue to voluntarily use them while onboard. High-touch surfaces are cleaned every night, and drivers are offered masks at the start of shifts.

“All SFMTA modes of service are uniform in the mask requirement policies for riders who use public transit and all of the SFMTA service modes provide public transit to vulnerable riders. Studies also show that one-way masking is also highly effective,” said Erica Kato, spokesperson for San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Still, for public transit rider and advocate Susan Kitazawa, having a mask mandate in place gives leverage and confidence to ask fellow riders to pull up their mask if they don’t comply. Now, Kitazawa, who has an immunocompromising blood disorder and is legally, though not completely, blind, has to hope that riders will choose to proactively wear a mask even as COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area climb higher than in the rest of the state.

“When the mask mandate was on and someone was sitting maskless, I could say, ‘Excuse me, miss, maybe you just forgot but I’m 75 years old and have an immunocompromising medical problem. I’m wondering if you could pull your mask up?’ And they almost always put it on. It gives ordinary passengers room to say, hey, this is what you’re supposed to be doing,” said Kitazawa, who is a retired San Francisco nurse. “The rules are there to encourage community-minded people to do the right thing.”

Kitazawa has lived in San Francisco since the 1970s and gave up her license in 2006 when her vision began deteriorating. Since then, she’s used paratransit vans, taxis and Muni lines to get around The City.

“I’ve ridden the bus four times in the past week,” she said, adding that the routes she most commonly takes are the 24, 67, 14 and the 38 lines. “Besides the people on the bus being exposed, the reason you want to cut down exposure is that anyone who gets it can carry it home.”

