Mayor Breed names three parents to school board

Mayor London Breed will name her three picks to appoint for the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Mayor London Breed will tap three parents to fill the vacancies left by last month’s recall of San Francisco School board members.

The expected appointments are Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, according to a report published by The San Francisco Chronicle ahead of an announcement by Breed on Friday.

Although the appointees have varying professional and personal backgrounds, all three are parents of current students in the district, according to The Chronicle.

The appointments are a significant decision for Breed, who supported the recall amid widespread frustration over the school board’s focus on issues such as renaming schools and its perceived lack of attention to reopening school.

The new board members will hold their seats until January 2023, when the terms of the recalled members are set to expire.

The recall proved enormously popular with voters, of whom more than two-thirds voted to boot each of the three board members.

Breed acknowledged the message sent by the recall in her annual State of the City Address on Wednesday, saying it proved San Franciscans wanted its government to address “the basics” and focus on providing “a well-run school system that puts kids first.”

The appointment of Hsu, in particular, signal’s Breed’s alignment with the recall movement.

A leader of the recall effort, Hsu is the president of the Parent Teacher Student Association at Galileo High School, where her twin children attend.

But myriad challenges await the new board members.

The city’s public schools face declining enrollment, which exacerbates the financial woes that may prompt a state takeover of the district. The district reported last fall that it had lost 3,499 students in the past years, placing about $35 million of state funding in jeopardy.

The newly shaped school board will be tasked with addressing the district’s $125 million deficit, as well as finding a replacement for Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews, who announced he will retire at the end of the school year.

The new board members also will play a key role in deciding the fate of the admissions policy at Lowell High School. Amid much controversy, the previous iteration of the board voted to permanently end the school’s merit-based system, opting for a lottery instead.