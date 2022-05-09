Breed taps Dorsey to replace Haney Board of Supes

Matt Dorsey, pictured here at SOMA’s Harvest Urban Market, will be named to the Board of Supervisors, representing District 6 and replacing Matt Haney, by Mayor London Breed Monday. He has served in a variety of political positions in San Francisco for the past 32 years. (Photo by Gil Desaulniers)

Mayor London Breed on Monday will appoint Matt Dorsey, a longtime political figure in The City, to take the seat vacated by Matt Haney on San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, The Examiner has learned.

Dorsey, 57, is currently working as Director of Communications for the San Francisco Police Department, collaborating closely with Chief Bill Scott on messaging and public relations. Prior to that, he has held a variety of positions in city governance, including a 14-year stint working under City Attorney Dennis Herrera as a senior advisor. He will serve out Haney’s term and stand for election in November.

Dorsey’s name had surfaced in recent weeks after Haney won a runoff election against his prime competitor David Campos to join the State Assembly as the representative from District 17, once held by David Chiu who was appointed City Attorney. Haney was known as a relatively progressive member of the Board of Supervisors, representing a district that included San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood. Due to redistricting, Dorsey will inherit a different geographic area, which will include 76,000 San Francisco residents spread across South of Market, East Cut, Rincon Hill, South Beach, Mission Bay, Mid-Market, The Hub (near Market and Octavia) and Showplace Square (Southwestern SOMA). Supervisor Dean Preston represents the Tenderloin, which is now in District 5.

The City’s newest Supervisor, who is scheduled to be sworn in by Mayor Breed at 12:15 Monday at the Delancey Street restaurant on the Embarcadero, identifies as a recovering addict who suffered from drug and alcohol issues. He’s also a proud member of San Francisco’s gay community and is living with HIV. For those reasons, among many others, he feels uniquely suited to get the job done.

“People may know my resume and how it applies to work on the Board of Supervisors,” Dorsey told The Examiner. “But they may not know some of my personal stories, where my heart is and what led me to ask Mayor Breed to consider me for this appointment. I’m a person in recovery. I identify as an addict, an alcoholic. I have spent most of my adult life in recovery. But I’m also a three-time rehab graduate. And I’ve had setbacks, including one during the COVID lockdown.”

Dorsey, who ran nine marathons in his 40s and lives at 8th and Market Streets, told me this gives him an interesting perspective on The City’s growing drug problem, which is very much prevalent in the SOMA neighborhood. He thinks his life experience can help fix the problem.

“In the last two-plus years, I’ve worked on the command staff of the police department. The number one issue I’ve worked on there is our city’s record-setting overdose drug crisis,” said Dorsey. “I’m on a monthly call with the office of the chief medical examiner, the Department of Public Health and others to preview the number of people who’ve died in the previous month. It’s hard to be somebody who works for a city department in a city that has the resources to do better than it’s doing. And I think we can debate whether the crisis in drug overdose deaths is a public health crisis or a failure in policing. But my sense is, fundamentally, it’s a failure in politics.”

That’s a pretty honest point of view, given Dorsey’s role with the police and the City Attorney’s office prior. But he sounds straightforward about his motivations.

“I’m tired of feeling helpless. And I think being a voice from the substance abuse recovery community could bring perspective,” said Dorsey.

From a political perspective, Breed’s choice is clearly a move toward the middle. Just six months ago, many assumed San Francisco’s current Democratic Party chair, Honey Mahogany, a progressive transgender political leader, was the front-runner for the position. But with Haney’s recent landslide election, in a race where he leaned toward the center, and the ongoing polling that suggests District Attorney Chesa Boudin could very well be recalled on June 7, Breed is clearly taking notice of where the political winds are blowing in San Francisco. Dorsey is not a conservative by any stretch, but he’s center-left. And that’s seems to be where The City’s political future lies.

“It’s hard to know right now where the political winds are right now. My sense are people are demanding solutions. There’s a quote from FDR, right before he became president, that is pertinent,” said Dorsey, who worked in the Clinton Administration, focusing on Hillary Clinton’s healthcare initiatives.

Here’s the quote:

“The country needs and, unless I mistake its temper, the country demands bold, persistent experimentation. It is common sense to take a method and try it: If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something. … We need enthusiasm, imagination and the ability to face facts, even unpleasant ones, bravely.”

Well, you can’t fault anyone for quoting Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But following up on these grand ideals is easier said than done. Dorsey acknowledges that, and has some ideas on how to move forward. Asked what he will do for his constituency, he spoke plainly.

“I’m going to do the best I can to bring my personal and professional perspective to bear to solve our city’s problems,” said Dorsey. “My pitch to the Mayor, about how I felt about The City and the difference I can make, is focused on the issues I want to work on. It’s not just about addiction and recovery. It’s about building more affordable housing, transportation and good government.”

Good luck, Matt. You’re going to need it.

