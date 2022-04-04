Findings

Mass shooting in Sacramento marks California’s 12th this year

None reported in Bay Area so far

By Bay City News • April 4, 2022 1:30 am
In 2021 there were 49 mass shootings in California. (Shutterstock)

In 2021 there were 49 mass shootings in California. (Shutterstock)

The shooting of 15 people, six of them fatally, in Sacramento early Sunday morning is the 12th mass shooting in California this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

There have not been any mass shootings in the Bay Area so far this year. The last of note to occur was the San Jose VTA rail yard attack in May of 2021 that left 10 people dead.

All told in 2021 there were 49 mass shootings in California, 15 of which were in the San Francisco Bay Area, with Oakland recording the most violence of any one city, with 46 people shot, five of them fatally.

The organization, which collects data on gun violence from law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources, defines a mass shooting as four or more individuals shot or killed in a single event, not including the shooter.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting occurred at 10th and J streets just two blocks from Capitol Mall. No further details are yet available.

Related Stories
The California Department of Water Resources conducts a snow survey of the 2022 season on April 1 at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada. The survey is held approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County. (Florence Low/California Department of Water Resources)
Snowpack report signals bad news for California’s drought

‘Some may say this is a wake up call. But the alarm has already gone off’

By Jessica Wolfrom Examiner staff writer
The global oil market remains highly volatile, so additional news that threatens supply could put upward pressure on oil prices. (Shutterstock)
Despite national decline, Bay Area gas prices remain at record highs

National prices dropped to $4.19; S.F. prices clocked at $5.90

By Bay City News
Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022. (Kholood Eid, New York Times)
Oakland man charged with selling fentanyl and meth in the Tenderloin

26-year-old Jose Alvarado charged with two counts of distribution

By Bay City News