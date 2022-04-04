Mass shooting in Sacramento marks California’s 12th this year

The shooting of 15 people, six of them fatally, in Sacramento early Sunday morning is the 12th mass shooting in California this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

There have not been any mass shootings in the Bay Area so far this year. The last of note to occur was the San Jose VTA rail yard attack in May of 2021 that left 10 people dead.

All told in 2021 there were 49 mass shootings in California, 15 of which were in the San Francisco Bay Area, with Oakland recording the most violence of any one city, with 46 people shot, five of them fatally.

The organization, which collects data on gun violence from law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources, defines a mass shooting as four or more individuals shot or killed in a single event, not including the shooter.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting occurred at 10th and J streets just two blocks from Capitol Mall. No further details are yet available.