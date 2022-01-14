Masks, testing on the way as San Francisco schools struggle to stay staffed

Two weeks into the return from winter break, San Francisco schools are grappling with record numbers of COVID-19 cases, extreme staffing shortages, backlogged tests and demands for more testing and higher-quality masks.

Perhaps indicative of the spread this week, board member Faauuga Moliga, both student delegates, a teacher and a parent of a COVID-positive high schooler all participated in Tuesday’s virtual school board meeting with symptoms or confirmed cases.

The Omicron wave is expected to continue for a few weeks. Here’s where things stand at our public schools and what’s being done.

How many staff and students tested positive for COVID-19 or are out of school?

Since school resumed on Jan. 3, more than 1,400 out of nearly 63,000 staff and students at San Francisco Unified School District have self-reported positive cases. For the entire fall semester, there were 647 reported cases total. Through tests conducted by the district’s testing provider, Color, there is a 9.3% positive test rate this week, up from 8.6% last week. San Francisco Unified’s testing dashboard only includes cases linked to exposures at schools, said spokesperson Laura Dudnick. It’s still unclear if results from rapid testing are accounted for.

About 400 teachers have been out daily and attendance is estimated at 83%, according to the district. San Francisco Unified has made several calls for prospective substitutes.

What happens when students stay home?

Students under quarantine may enroll in the district’s limited independent, online learning programs for up to 15 school days. Pre-made assignments are available but making work specific to the student’s class has been an additional challenge for strained educators, many of whom may be filling in other classrooms during their prep periods.

Agnes Liang, the school board’s student delegate and a Mission High student, shared at Tuesday’s board meeting that she tested positive for COVID and is lacking support while isolating at home.

“It makes me very angry to be in this position right now,” said Liang. “There is no hybrid option. Across the board, everyone is frustrated and very confused.”

Will schools close?

A handful of parents, teachers and students in San Francisco have called for a two-week pause on in-person learning. District officials are focusing efforts around obtaining and deploying supplies to limit spread and are not considering a switch to remote learning, which would come with the loss of state funding.

But keeping schools running is the primary challenge. A staffing vacancy crisis that began in the fall deepened, with all credentialed staff — including Superintendent Vincent Matthews and Board President Gabriela López — deployed to classrooms in need and some classrooms combined. At one point, Mission High School had 44 classrooms without certificated staff, said school board member Mark Sanchez.

More than 600 educators were out sick last Thursday, with an unknown number of teachers participating in a sickout. Teachers in Oakland held a sickout the next day and are planning to do so again.

“My feeling is if schools shut down it’s because we can’t staff them,” Sanchez said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Matthews said if that “breaking point” arrives, district officials will notify staff and families that schools cannot safely operate for certain dates.

What supplies are available or on the way?

Leading up to the end of winter break on Jan. 3, staff and students scrambled to find tests as demand skyrocketed. Starting Jan. 2, the district partnered with Safer Together to offer rapid antigen testing, in addition to preexisting PCR testing through Color’s sites and self-swab kits sent to a lab. Safer Together was intended for the first week of school but has been expanded to the rest of the month and the district is pursuing the option through the end of the school year.

However, due to the stark demand for testing across the board, results are backed up and may come a few days later. Officials expect the window to shorten as the Omicron wave peaks in the next few weeks.

The state has also provided one rapid test per student, amounting to 56,000 for SFUSD now being distributed. While other districts supplied students with rapid tests over break, SFUSD directed families to testing sites operated by The City or their insurance providers until mobile rapid testing began the day before school returned. By the time the district received notice of a state option for rapid tests, the supply ran out, officials said Tuesday.

San Francisco Unified is distributing more than 73,000 KN95 masks for school staff and over 650,000 surgical masks for students. The City is donating 150,000 KN95 masks and 500,000 surgical masks and the business community is helping to provide rapid tests

Matthews said the district has enough masks for adults through March and up to another 500,000 are needed for the remainder of the year.

San Francisco Unified has budgeted $26.7 million so far for testing, contact tracing, protective equipment, ventilation and independent study. District officials are seeking $12.3 million from federal emergency authorities, which will reimburse some costs.

What are staff and student demands?

In addition to accessible testing and masks, students have raised concerns over unexcused absences for being out of school linked to COVID and accountability for classmates who don’t adhere to proper mask-wearing. Student delegates are seeking a hybrid option for those sick at home.

The district and United Educators of San Francisco are in negotiations for a staff agreement. The union is seeking high-quality, KN95 masks to be made available for students. Sick leave is also an issue, with teachers wanting more sick time to deal with illness, as well as quarantines, during the crisis.

What is the plan moving forward?

A contact tracing contractor stepped in starting Monday to relieve some duties of school staff and supplies are on the way to the district and school sites. López said a long-term plan is needed to be prepared for surges moving forward, which she plans to help implement. This includes a steady supply of masks and testing, rather than from one-time emergency sources.

“Everyone is on board with what is necessary to keep our schools open and keep everyone safe,” López said. “Our constraint sometimes is that the supplies don’t exist, at the state level, at the city level, at the federal level. One-time tests again is not what we need.”

COVID-19 testing times and locations can be found here and families can register for appointments here. Testing options citywide are listed on sf.gov.

imojadad@sfexaminer.com