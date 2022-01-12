March, parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. cancelled

Indoor events scheduled for Sunday and Monday will be moved online

View of Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial at Yerba Buena Gardens on April 19, 2018 in San Francisco. (Shutterstock)

The annual march and parade in San Francisco honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. has been cancelled for 2022 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website of the San Francisco-based Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation has an alert postponing until 2023 the parade and the music festival at a downtown park that had been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18. The decision effectively cancels both events.

Indoor events scheduled for Sunday and Monday will be moved online. Details are available at norcalmlkfoundation.org/mlkcelebration/mlk22/.

According to the organization’s website, the cancellation is “to support our region’s efforts in fighting the impacts of the latest COVID-19 transmission during the current omicron wave, while at the same time maintaining our commitment to service and community.”

The cancellation in San Francisco follows the announcement one week ago across the bay in Hayward to postpone another parade honoring King.

The city, in conjunction with the Dr. King Birthday Celebration event committee, Hayward-South Alameda County NAACP, Hayward Unified School District and Chabot College, will rebroadcast and stream the 2021 virtual celebration event on KHRT cable channel 15 and on the city’s YouTube channel. The rebroadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

Event committee members are working with sponsoring organizations and community leaders to schedule an alternative date and location in 2022 to celebrate and recognize King’s legacy.