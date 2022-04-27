Legal after 40 years, the gay bathhouse faces identity crisis

“It is hard to gauge what the actual demand is for something that does not currently exist”

Loren Bruton, left, Ken Rowe and Douglas Hingst, owners of Eros adult sex club. The club first opened in 1992 and was able to operate within city rules because it did not offer customers private rooms for sex, which were a staple of bathhouses in the 1970s. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

The myriad and longstanding legal hurdles to opening gay bathhouses in San Francisco should soon be eliminated.

Now what?

It’s been nearly 40 years since bathhouses, a cultural staple and welcoming space for gay men for much of the 20th century, operated freely in San Francisco.

Those who have pushed for the return of bathhouses are now imagining what they could look like in today’s San Francisco, and are eager to know what demand there is for the special blend of sex and culture bathhouses offered for so long here.

“It is hard to gauge what the actual demand is for something that does not currently exist,” said Bob Goldfarb, executive director of the Leather and LGBTQCultural District. “However, if you want to look at the other perspective, we’ve been in discussion with three or four different groups who are interested in opening such a venue, and they have largely left because it was not possible (under current city regulations).”

Proponents for reopening bathhouses believe that even in a world where it’s as easy as ever to find casual sex through an app, there’s still value to having a safe place in which to have sex. The legislation passed by The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, which should clear the way for bathhouses to return to San Francisco after they were closed during the AIDS epidemic, explicitly mentions the value they offer in terms of sex education and disease prevention.

But a bath house is more than just a private room to have sex, and always has been.

Eros, a longtime San Francisco sex club that was able to operate within city rules because it did not offer customers private rooms for sex, also featured nonsexual massages, a classroom and a lounge.

“It was a place for a lot of different events … and there was still that focus that it was for safe sex,” said Ken Rowe, co-owner of Eros.

Men of all ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds could meet at bathhouses, hidden from the glare of a society that often rejected them.

“Historically, the adult sex venues provided a place for people to meet and gather, socialize – they really provided a number of functions,” Goldfarb said. “It was a big loss to the community when they were taken away.”

The return of bathhouses will test how things may have changed in the years since.

Traditionally, bath houses were for cisgender gay men, but “gay men of my generation and before saw gender in a different way,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, the legislation’s sponsor and a gay man.

In the future, “they’re going to have to be more inclusive spaces,” Mandelman said.

An app like Grindr might have simplified finding a partner, but not privacy.

The bathhouses can still be relevant, Goldfarb said, “especially in a place like San Francisco where many people have roommates or living situations where it may not be workable to have another safe space to have sex.”

Men play a game of pool at the Fairoaks Hotel, a San Francisco bathhouse in 1978. Bathhouses provided a place of community for men of all ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds. (Photo by Frank Melleno)

Legislative Saga

Bathhouses are set to once again become fully legal under the new legislation, which still requires a second board approval and signature of the mayor before it takes effect. It’s the second – and for proponents, hopefully final – revision to city law that will bring back bathhouses.

Mandelman successfully spearheaded legislation in 2020 that required the city’s Department of Public Health to update regulations on adult sex venues and rescind the previous requirement that they employ monitors to ensure sex between patrons is safe. But the work was not over, as the city’s Zoning Administrator ruled later that year that such venues were “adult businesses,” which are generally not allowed in the city.

Mandelman stepped in again earlier this year, this time proposing legislation that created zoning controls for “adult sex venues,” which will be permitted in traditionally LGBTQ-welcoming neighborhoods, including The Castro, SoMa, upper Market, and the Tenderloin.

The city’s last remaining sex club, Eros, has been caught in the city’s zoning purgatory. After being priced out of its lease on Market Street, the sex club planned to move into the Tenderloin.

Although the building is zoned to allow for a bathhouse, The City informed Eros that it interpreted bathhouse in the traditional sense, not as a place where gay men can have sex.

Eros has operated in San Francisco since 1992, meeting city standards by not allowing private rooms, but its move prompted the renewed scrutiny of its compliance with zoning regulations.

Under Mandelman’s legislation, private rooms will once again be allowed in sex venues. But Eros isn’t looking to change its model.

“We’re not anticipating to rush to do anything like that, because we know our business model and real estate is expensive in the city, and private rooms need space,” Rowe said.

The building’s owner, David Nale, views Eros as a new chapter in a long history of LGBT-owned and welcoming businesses in the neighborhood.

Nale’s building at 132 Turk Street operated as a bathhouse from the 1930s until the 1980s, he said. On the same block was Compton’s Cafeteria, where transgender women and allies rioted against police harassment in 1966, before New York City’s famous Stonewall riots.

“To restore it with another gay business, another bathhouse-like gay business would be fantastic,” Nale said.

HIV/AIDS

The measures taken to effectively shutter bathhouses in the 1980s were rife with controversy. The city and health officials, joined by some in the gay community, argued that their actions were meant to stem the startling spread of HIV. But bathhouse defenders fought actions they thought were stigmatizing and ineffective.

Though not outright banned, restrictions were tight enough to make operating a sex club so onerous that few remained.

The legislation passed on Monday is a signal that the city has moved on – but not forgotten – the period of trauma brought on by AIDS and how much has changed in the decades since.

The development of preventative measures like PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) are effective at reducing HIV transmission and antiviral treatments that have greatly improved outcomes for people diagnosed with HIV. The city’s Getting to Zero campaign, launched in 2015, has made progress at substantially lowering the number of new HIV diagnoses in San Francisco every year.

“There was such stigma to having sex in the LGBTQ community and that was a very big sort of marker, if you will, from the government, the public, to essentially stigmatize LGBTQ sex,” Goldfard said. “I think that allowing these venues to reopen is a big step in that direction.”

Mandelman recalls that when he first got involved in San Francisco politics in the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club would ask prospective candidates if they would support reopening bathhouses.

“There was a right answer, which was yes,” Mandelman said.

Nearby cities like Berkeley and San Jose have bathhouses, but San Francisco does not.

“I think a lot of older gay men but also younger queer people felt like a city like San Francisco should have bathhouses,” Mandelman said.

Mandelman’s legislation created adult sex venue zones in traditional bastions of the gay and transgender community, including the Castro and Tenderloin.

But why limit them just to those areas? Why can’t a bath house open up in a commercial strip in the Richmond District?

Maybe one day, but not now.

“Baby steps,” Mandelman said.