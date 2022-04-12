Is California due for another COVID surge?

Fauci said people need to make their own decisions about the risks they are willing to take. (Matthew Busch, New York Times)

By Soumya Karlamangla

New York Times

Rising coronavirus cases in the Northeast and the proliferation of the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant raise the inevitable question: Is another COVID surge coming to California?

In the state, the number of new coronavirus cases being reported each day remains low, but has increased 18% over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times’ tracker.

In Los Angeles County, new coronavirus infections have risen 71% over the past 14 days, according to the Times tracker. An outbreak at a local high school has become one of the biggest in the county since the pandemic began.

It remains unclear whether the increase is a blip or the beginning of a surge. Coronavirus case numbers are also rising in Sacramento, San Mateo and San Bernardino Counties. (Look up your county’s latest rates at nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/california-covid-cases.html.)

In San Francisco, new cases have nearly doubled over the past month. Much of that is probably driven by the BA.2 subvariant, which now accounts for a majority of new coronavirus cases in the United States.

“It is worrisome,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases expert at the University of California, San Francisco, told The San Francisco Chronicle. “We have this thing coming, and we don’t know how it will impact the population.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said he was hopeful that the increase in cases wouldn’t lead to a jump in hospitalizations and deaths. The growth in cases was somewhat expected after officials began relaxing public health measures in recent months.

“Right now we’re watching it very, very carefully,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And there is concern that it’s going up. But hopefully we’re not going to see increased severity.”

On Monday, Philadelphia officials announced they would reinstate an indoor mask mandate in an effort to get ahead of a possible surge. In 27 states, coronavirus infections have increased over the past 14 days, according to data collected by The Times.

Fauci stressed that catching COVID comes with serious risks even if you don’t end up hospitalized, such as significant illness and long COVID. But he said people needed to make their own decisions about the risks they were willing to take.

“This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated,” he said. “And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take in going to indoor dinners and in going to functions.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.