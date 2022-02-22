In wake of recall, SFUSD to extend search for new superintendent

The San Francisco school district is working with a headhunting firm to find its next superintendent. (Shutterstock)

San Francisco Unified School District leaders said they will extend their search for a new superintendent through the summer as the district seeks to replace outgoing Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

Nearly a year ago, Matthews announced plans to retire on July 30, 2021, but then decided to stay for another year to assist with the district’s transition from distance learning back to in-person classes.

Matthews is set to retire from his position at the end of the current school year.

The search for a new superintendent comes after San Francisco voters last week overwhelmingly approved recalling Board of Education President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins. Mayor London Breed is set to appoint their replacements in the coming weeks.

Because the school board is tasked with hiring a new superintendent, the hiring process has been extended in light of the recall, district officials said Friday.

“Selecting a superintendent for our schools is one of the most important jobs of the S.F. Board of Education,” López said in a statement. “In recognition of the leadership changes that will be taking place in the coming weeks, the board has decided to extend the application timeline in order to give candidates more time.”

The school board is working with the firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates on the search.

The firm will continue taking applications through the end of March. The board will then start conducting interviews for potential candidates in early April, with a second round of interviews anticipated for late April, according to district officials.

The board plans on making an offer to a candidate no later than May, with the goal bringing onboard a new superintendent by July 1.

The three recently ousted board members are expected to vacate their seats in the coming weeks as the election results are being certified. Moliga, however, resigned from the position just one day after the Feb. 15 election.

“Resigning immediately creates an opportunity for a new board member to step in at this important moment. I want to make sure that whoever is going to be appointed can be brought in as soon as possible as we have some important issues coming up with balancing the budget and selecting a new superintendent,” Moliga said.

Breed said last week she is in the process of interviewing potential school board commissioners to appoint.

The recall, as well as Matthews’ retirement, comes as the district faces possible budget cuts amid a projected budget shortfall of more than $100 million for the next fiscal year.