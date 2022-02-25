Findings

Hundreds gather in San Francisco to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

‘I am here today because the despicable has happened and the unthinkable has happened.’

By Melanie Velasquez • February 24, 2022 6:00 pm - Updated February 24, 2022 7:22 pm
A crowd of some 300 to 400 people gathered at City Hall to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday (Michaela Kwoka-Coleman/The Examiner)

As Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, 300-400 San Franciscans gathered at City Hall Thursday afternoon to protest Vladimir Putin’s invasion, shouting “Russian people against the war,” “Stand with Ukraine” and “Ukrainians will resists.”

“We are here today because…Russia started the attack on Ukraine,” said Dmytro Kushneruk, the Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco. “Everyone should care, regardless of the fact that Ukraine is quite far from San Francisco, from California…It’s a fight for freedom of Ukraine against the fire of evil, which is Russian.”

In the Bay Area alone, there are more than 20,000 Ukrainian-Americans and about 800,000 Russian-Americans. San Francisco has a rich Ukrainian presence with the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council, a cultural center and several Ukrainian churches.

State Senator Scott Wiener stood before the crowd and offered his solidarity.

Protest organizers said they had three demands: Enact what they called “hellish sanctions” on Russia immediately, including cutting the country off from SWIFT, the international payment system. Quickly increase military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. And isolate Russia in all possible formats on the world stage.

“I’m Russian, I don’t want his war. Many people feel this way… it’s just one man in power,” said Dara, who did not give her last name, referring to Putin.

For the past eight years, Russia has inched towards invading Ukraine. Now, Putin’s supposed goal is to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” Ukraine despite having a Jewish President, ​​Volodymyr Zelensky.

Since declaring independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia has been wary of Ukraine’s move to join NATO and the European Union. Back in 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, the southern peninsula of the country, when pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was thrown out of office by protesters who wanted to align themselves with Western European countries.

Dara and Jyotsna, (left and middle) who did not disclose their last names, joined Foidor Otero, a Ukrainian at the protest. (Michaela Kwoka-Coleman/The Examiner)

Dara and Jyotsna, (left and middle) who did not disclose their last names, joined Foidor Otero, a Ukrainian at the protest. (Michaela Kwoka-Coleman/The Examiner)

“We’ve always supported our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” said Asia from Belarus, who did not give her last name. “It’s painful to see there’s no strong backup from Western countries. Ukraine fought for their freedom … to stand up to bullies… if Russia will take over Ukraine, then all NATO Allies are not safe, too.”

Earlier this morning, Biden spoke from the White House and announced that he would be imposing more sanctions on Russia to impact their economy long-term. 7,000 U.S. troops are being sent to NATO countries as reassurance for European allies, but no troops are being deployed to Ukraine.

“I am here today, because the despicable has happened and the unthinkable has happened,” said Nataliya Anon, co-founder of the Ukrainian nonprofit Anhelyk (which means “angel”). “Russia has waged the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It’s really a dark day, not just for Ukraine, I think, but for the entire free world.”

