How ‘The Great Rethink’ of work is changing your life

Dylan Sun works in an otherwise empty section at Okta in August 2021. Companies and employees are rethinking the way people work, which will dramatically alter offices, cities and people’s lives. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

The “Great Resignation” never happened. “The Great Return” never will. But an enormous change is happening right now to work, and it is probably changing your life.

“What’s happening is a ‘Great Re-evaluation’ of what work is. And, for many of us, that is also a ‘Great Rethink’ of your life,” says Janelle Tiulentino, cofounder and chief technology officer of Talentdrop, a startup tech talent marketplace founded by alums of Uber, Snapchat, Facebook and Instacart.

Tiulentino and future of work experts from UC Berkeley, Forrester and the Brookings Institution say a dramatic change is unfolding in San Francisco and Silicon Valley right now that will reshape offices, cities, families and lives around the world.

“People are waking up to the fact that they have options,” she says.

So if the “Great Resignation” didn’t happen, and the “Great Return” isn’t about to, why have they been trumpeted in media. And what actually has transpired?

“What we have seen is a progressive, steady increase of resignations,” says Katy Tynan, a workplace expert at the analyst Forrester. “And that’s because of demographics. The baby boomers are retiring.”

“So yes, people were leaving, but you have to factor that into the scheme of things,” says Mark Muro, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, D.C., author of “Pandemic trends and shifts in the geography of tech,” a new report. “And in the scheme of things, San Francisco actually added tech jobs in the first year of the pandemic,” Muro says, at a rate of 4.3%, increasing its share in the national economy.

Muro’s report found that the greater Bay Area now has more than a half-million tech workers, more than twice as many as the greater New York City area, the second-largest tech hub.

The increase in tech workers could not keep pace with a booming industry, however. Brookings found that “economic growth has surpassed consensus expectations formed at the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, in the second quarter of 2021 real (gross domestic product) exceeded its pre-pandemic level.”

Think of the tech industry as a family taco truck. A flu bug (representing COVID-19) comes to town, and the family figures business is going to go down, so the grandparents take the opportunity to retire. But business actually increases via deliveries. So one of the parents starts doing deliveries, and grandkids begin working taking orders over the phone and buying supplies at the store. Now there’s only one person in the truck, when there used to be four. But the business has actually grown.

The flu bug leaves town, mostly, and the truck’s walk-up traffic comes back somewhat. More members of the family come back to work in the truck, but most now work in the truck only part-time.

And, in fact, San Francisco is seeing something of a return to the food truck. The Kastle employer badging company shows employees tagged into San Francisco workplaces 4% more in the past month, and 2% more in the past week alone. That’s a “step in the right direction, but I expect to see larger jumps in occupancy in the next week or two,” says Ted Egan, chief economist for the City of San Francisco.

BART ridership, which plummeted 94% two years ago, has steadily climbed to 25% of pre-pandemic levels. And ridership of all Bay Area transit seems to be swelling by the day.

That makes top city leaders hopeful, and eager to get workers back to the office. “I reached out to members of the business community and asked them to work with me and join us in returning to work,” Mayor London Breed told roughly 200 people gathered at Salesforce Park on March 14, when she announced “Bloom SF,” which The City called “a week-long series of events welcoming employees back to Downtown.”

Economists are less than impressed. “It is a fool’s errand for mayors and legislators and people like that to try to force workforces back into the office,” says Tynan, the Forrester workforce analyst. “Because that talent has choices.”

That, the experts say, is the key to how cities and companies approach The Great Rethink. “It’s not about how you make people go back to the office. That’s never going to be a strategy that works. You have to make the office a place that is desirable for people to go,” Tynan says. Smart San Francisco tech companies are doing just that.

On March 9, the San Francisco ride-hailing company Lyft announced a permanent fully flexible workplace. “While physical attendance is optional, we expect many team members will look forward to the opportunity to collaborate, brainstorm, and celebrate in person for these moments and more,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Going into the office will be a phenomenal experience.”

That, the experts say, is the way parents should get the kids back to thefood truck.

“The office needs to become more attractive, become something different, more pleasant, clubhouse-oriented, toward socialization,” says Muro, the Brookings Institution author of the recent study on tech industry changes. “We’re heading to a new reality that’s neither about San Francisco becoming a ghost town nor about returning to what it was before.”

Forrester’s Tynan says that transformation is unstoppable. “If that changes the dynamic of cities, I think that’s not an unexpected outcome. The pandemic has created a significant shift in the ways that people work.”

So why did we latch on to the simplistic narratives of “The Great Resignation” and “The Great Return,” when the reality is so much more liberating for each one of us?

“They’re both great stories,” says Muro. “The first is a response to the horror people felt at unprecedented scary dynamics of the pandemic. The second is a reassurance of being restored back to where they were.”

Neither was true. What is true is that each of us has new choices of how we want to work at the food truck or somewhere else, regardless of what our paternalistic bosses say, believes Tiulentino, cofounder of the startup that coined “The Great Rethink.”

“All of us are realizing, ‘Hey, the higher-ups don’t seem to know any more than I do.’”