How bad is California’s drought as dry season approaches?

January and February represented the driest two-month start to a year on record

By Soumya Karlamangla • March 31, 2022 1:30 am
Lingering drought exposes the 180-200 foot drop in water levels at Lake Shasta in Northern California. (Shutterstock)

The New York Times

Thursday marks the final day of California’s rainy season.

December, January and February are typically the wettest months in the Golden State, with 75% of the state’s annual precipitation falling between November and March.

Now we’re about to enter our dry season and the drought is nowhere near over. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week, in an attempt to curb water usage, proposed banning businesses from watering their lawns. More than 93% of California is considered to be in severe or extreme drought.

“We are definitely very much at the tail end of our wet season in California,” Jeanine Jones, drought manager with the California Department of Water Resources, told me. “We are not expecting any significant amount of additional precipitation — certainly not something that would make any difference for the drought.”

Jones added, “In other words, most of what we’re going to get, we have gotten.”

So where does that leave us?

All of California’s major reservoirs are currently at below-average levels. The state’s snowpack Wednesday was a dismal 39% of what it typically is this time of year, according to state data. Newsom hasn’t yet announced mandatory water cuts for Californians but faces increasing pressure to do so.

The water year in California runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 and is defined that way so that the winter rainy season falls within a single water year.

Between October and December — the start of this water year — California received more rainfall than it had over the previous 12 months. Atmospheric rivers shattered records and replenished reservoirs.

But then we entered 2022. January and February represented the driest two-month start to a year on record in California, according to state officials. March is unlikely to be much better, even after this week’s storms.

The whiplash isn’t unusual in the Golden State; California has more climate variability than any other state in the nation, Jones said. And the weather has recently become even more unpredictable because of the effects of climate change.

Still, the heavy rains from the end of 2021 were not enough to overcome the past three exceptionally dry months.

At the end of December, the state had received 150% of the precipitation it typically has at that point in the water year. That figure has since dropped to below average — to roughly 70%.

Unfortunately, with March coming to a close and no storms on the horizon, we can say with near certainty that California’s drought in 2022 will keep getting worse.

