Homeless and lost in the housing maze

If his doctor’s estimate is right, Ronald Ortega could have just five years left to live.

Ortega, who is 60, takes the recent news about his health in stride. That’s because he recently was given a reason for hope: after four years of waiting, he finally got a possible housing offer at an all-affordable building for seniors in The City.

But there’s a problem. Even as nearly a dozen units sit vacant in the building, no one can seem to figure out the status of his application.

“There are tons of empty places sitting around,” Ortega said on a recent walk down Golden Gate Ave. in the Tenderloin, where the largest portion of The City’s unhoused population lives. “What the heck is going on?”

Ortega has been homeless while sitting on the San Francisco Housing Authority’s waitlist for a unit in one of The City’s low-income housing facilities. He’s gotten by living on the streets of the Tenderloin, on friends’ couches, or bussing to crash with his uncle in Sacramento when the weather gets harsh.

As San Francisco attempts to change a long-brewing crisis at the intersection of homelessness and health, long wait times compound crises. For Ortega, it involved a worsening liver condition, a chronic inflammatory lung disease and years of mental health struggles.

A lack of available units, bureaucratic barriers and a confusing series of systems aimed at addressing the issue keep many people like Ortega stuck in a cycle of homelessness. And as The City’s homeless population continues to skew older, the situation is increasingly dire for seniors and people with disabilities struggling to navigate the system on their own. “Who knows how many other people have gone through this and just gave up,” said Ortega.

One man’s journey

Born and raised in Concord, Ortega has a soft smile and easy demeanor. He takes pride in keeping clean cut, buttoned shirts and all. His softness comes out naturally in interactions with his four-legged companion, a dog named Banana, who clings close to his side.

But after many years of tough life on the streets, Ortega considers himself as a black sheep of his family. In his young adulthood, he began experimenting with drugs and eventually developed an addiction to methamphetamine.

“It was cheaper than other drugs and gave you a longer high,” he recalls from his years of using methamphetamine. “It really made you forget about having to deal with anything.”

After getting charged for writing checks with insufficient funds to fuel his meth dependency, Ortega spent 16 months in state prison. Relationships with family members grew estranged. Years later, after his release, he decided he needed a fresh start. In 2009, a friend in San Francisco invited him to live in his apartment on 6th street. He jumped at the offer and headed across the bay where he hoped to start a new life.

But six months later, after a personal falling out with his roommate, Ortega found himself homeless for the first time and without fallback options.

“I was by myself at the time, I went and stayed down in the Financial District on a side alley,” he said. “I would sleep in the doorway of this one bar. I didn’t leave a pigsty, I would clean it up. The owner told me ‘You’re welcome to stay here overnight.’”

As his housing situation spiraled, so did other problems. Ortega’s relationships with relatives had strained further, fueling his depression and anxiety as well as a substance dependency. He secured housing in low-income buildings such as the Seneca Hotel near Civic Center, but that opportunity didn’t last long.

In 2013, tragedy struck. Shortly after finally making peace with his mother, she passed away from a rare form of cancer. Ortega lashed out in grief and anger, and was evicted from the building.

“I had an anger issue. When my mom passed, it was like being punched in the chest,” he said. “I just lost it out in front of the hotel.”

He went down to Arizona to bury his mother and returned to San Francisco homeless again. He stayed at shelters such as the Sanctuary Shelter on Eighth Street and remained on the Housing Authority’s waitlist. He eventually secured housing at the Aranda Residence in the Tenderloin, but again faced eviction in 2018 after a similar situation.

“My health was deteriorating with ascites and I was angry with everyone, so they decided I had to leave,” he said.

So he attempted to pick up the pieces once again. He attended anger management, got connected to a new healthcare provider, and began treatment for his mental and physical health. And after years of struggling with substance use, he got sober.

But there was still a long road ahead.

A glimmer of hope

On December 15, 2021, Ortega received news that he had almost given up on entirely: He had been taken off the waitlist for housing at 1880 Pine Street, a 113-unit low-income building.

The letter was a marker of hope for Ortega. The facility that he would be considered for specializes in care for seniors and people with disabilities by offering on-site services like preventative health screenings and connections to other supportive programs across the city.

But the letter was not a housing guarantee, and instead directed Ortega to a follow-up intake appointment. He made the appointment, turned in the requested paperwork via email, and received confirmation that his application was processing.

Days, weeks, and months went by and Ortega still couldn’t get any update on the status of his application.

Frustrated by the silence, Ortega began making calls and sending emails for an update on the status of his application. When the San Francisco Housing Authority didn’t respond to his inquiry, he pulled out more stops. He contacted The City’s Housing Rights Commission, The Human Rights Commission, Supervisor Matt Haney’s office and the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi. And still, no answers.

Ortega, who previously worked at a law firm, keeps diligent notes of each step he’s encountered in his quest for permanent housing. Every phone call, email and application form has been jotted down on a legal pad in an attempt to keep on top of the twists and turns.

It’s now been three months since that initial letter about the waitlist arrived. And Ortega is eager as ever to accept a housing offer.

In the meantime, 11 units sit empty at 1880 Pine Street, according to Samantha Hogg, Director of Senior Housing Services at Mercy Housing, a nonprofit that runs low-income and supportive housing sites across San Francisco, including the building at 1880 Pine Street.

“I called again yesterday and I feel like nothing has changed. I should have an update by now. It’s been 90 days. That’s ridiculous,” Ortega shared on a recent phone call.

Housing maze

For the more than 8,000 people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco, there are three broad pathways to get connected with housing. These include joining a waiting list at the federally funded Housing Authority, going through the so-called Dahlia portal run by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, or by taking a needs assessment through the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing coordinated entry system.

But all too often, people like Ortega get stuck in the systems. Many are deterred from even trying after waiting for years with no success in housing placements.

“It’s a double hell for people,” said Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director of the Coalition on Homelessness, an advocacy organization in San Francisco, referring to the layers of housing placement processes. “We are talking about completely different universes with different regulations.”

Ortega is far from alone in his years-long wait.

“It’s not uncommon to hear of seniors waiting on housing for eight years plus. I get a pit in my stomach when I hear these stories, you have people holding out hope and the reality is there just isn’t enough housing,” said Hogg of Mercy Housing.

San Francisco introduced the coordinated entry system as an alternative to the waitlist process. That model aims to assess, prioritize and match people experiencing homelessness to housing opportunities more quickly. But that system also has pitfalls.

“You have to be a total expert on the Housing Authority bureaucracy to navigate it,” said Friedenbach. “We haven’t been able to work with the Housing Authority to get our people in (the system) for years. We haven’t gotten anything out of it.”

According to officials at the San Francisco Housing Authority, Ortega completed the appropriate steps and his file is currently processing.

“We aspire to be responsive and transparent. If there are any improvements we can make, we are doing everything we can to make that happen,” said Rose Marie Dennis, Public Information Officer for the Housing Authority.

On Friday, after the Examiner inquired about his application, Ortega said the agency called him to follow-up on his application and proceed with the next steps. But again, he was referred to a later phone appointment. As of Friday at noon, he was still waiting to hear back.

“We are still trying to identify what might have created a delay,” Dennis said. “Tell Ron to hang in there.”

When it comes to housing and health, time is of the essence. Studies show that experiencing homelessness causes individuals to age faster and over-exposure to the elements as well as the stress of unstable housing can quickly cause health conditions to deteriorate.

Ortega suffers from ascites, a liver condition that causes fluid to build up in the lower abdomen. It developed after he was already living with chronic hepatitis C, a somber relic of a past life when Ortega shared needles with other drug users.

“I’m not proud of it. I was wasting my days with illegal drug use. I didn’t care about my health or anything. And now, I’m paying for it,” Ortega said.

Ascites is often painful and can lead to stomach infections and cause fluid to travel up and surround the lungs, making it hard to breathe and move. At the same time, Ortega lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, an external cyst, and a hernia.

But recently, with the help of proper medical treatment, Ortega has felt hopeful again. He’s completed anger management, is on medication and in counseling for his mental health, and he’s been going to weekly treatment for ascites that he said has completely changed his mood and mobility.

He really wants to keep it all up, and believes having a stable roof could allow him to do it.

“If I could get that unit, I could be at ease, have less anxiety,” Ortega said. “I think it could prolong my life.”

