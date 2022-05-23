Has California fire season begun?

Blazes erupted in Kern County, Tahoe National Forest and north of Vacaville — and it’s only May

The Golden fire burned 25 acres south of Camptonville on Friday. (Elias Funez/The Union, via Associated Press)

By Soumya Karlamangla

New York Times

More than half a dozen wildfires broke out across California in a 48-hour span late last week, an unsettling picture of what’s to come as temperatures warm and drought conditions worsen this summer.

On Thursday afternoon, a blaze erupted in Kern County and grew to nearly 700 acres. Another in Tahoe National Forest forced the closure of a nearby highway. A brush fire north of Vacaville prompted evacuation orders Saturday in Solano County.

California’s fire season traditionally peaks between July and October — and it’s only May. Yet weather officials are warning there could be even more dangerous fires before spring is over.

Monday and Tuesday, gusty winds, low humidity and unseasonably hot temperatures are creating high fire risk across an inland swath of California between Redding and Sacramento.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” said the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

The transformation of California’s summer and fall fire season into a year-round phenomenon is a story that’s probably become familiar. Typically, it took months of dry, warm weather after the state’s winter rains for vegetation to become parched enough to fuel massive fires. But increasingly warm temperatures and a shorter wet season are leaving the land primed for destructive fires earlier in the year.

In January, typically one of California’s wettest months, a wildfire swept through Big Sur — an event the National Weather Service called “surreal.”

This month, a blaze erupted in Laguna Niguel and destroyed 20 homes, another surprise given that humid and coastal conditions typically don’t allow fires to explode so quickly.

Although California saw record rainfall in the final three months of 2021, that was followed by an unusually dry January through March. California went from 88% of its land being considered in extreme or exceptional drought down to 1% immediately after the heavy rains, but it is now back up to 60%, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This is worrisome if the coming summer turns out to be warmer than average, as is expected. Similar conditions over the past few years have set the stage for some of the state’s most destructive fire seasons. Four out of the five largest fires in modern California history occurred in the past two years, according to CalFire.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while California’s coastal areas might not see extreme temperatures this summer, inland regions, including the Central Valley foothills and Sierra Nevada, could experience record or near-record heat.

“That, of course, has major implications for wildfire risk, since peak summer burning conditions usually occur precisely in those regions expected to be most anomalously hot and dry,” Swain recently wrote.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.