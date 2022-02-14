Golden Gate Bridge workers rally for new labor contract

A group made up of 13 labor unions representing Golden Gate Bridge workers rallied at the bridge’s toll plaza in San Francisco on Friday, calling on the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District for a new contract.

According to the Golden Gate Bridge Labor Coalition workers have been without a contract since Feb. 1.

Coalition officials said after 27 negotiation sessions starting in Spring 2020, and major concessions to employee health plans, the district offered a 5.75 percent wage increase over the next three years.

The offer prompted an employee walkout on Jan. 31, just hours before the labor contract expired. Since, then no new sessions have been scheduled, coalition officials said.

The coalition represents hundreds of workers, including bus mechanics, ironworkers, ferry captions and deckhands, inspectors, and construction workers.

The Friday rally included dozens of workers with signs that read things like “fair contract now” and “one job should be enough”. Supervisor Dean Preston also made appearance to show support for the workers.

“We would be engaged in labor malpractice if we accepted the district’s latest proposal. We need an agreement that will allow our members to stay at least even with the cost of living,” coalition officials said in a statement.

“Our coalition union members are hard-working professionals who are proud to serve the public through the Golden Gate Bridge District. They have worked through the hardest of times, risking their lives and their families’ lives through the worst of the pandemic.”

According to the coalition, it has voluntarily offered to change medical plans in an effort to save the district thousands of dollars per employee with the understanding the savings would be given back to employees through wage increases.

“Management has been disrespectful with their lowball proposals,” coalition officials said. “Labor deserves to be made whole and given a contract that will allow coalition members to feed their families.”

In response to Friday’s rally, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District officials said, “We are in the midst of negotiations with our labor coalition and look forward to an amicable resolution and agreement on a new contract soon.”

But, district officials noted, back in September 2021, the district agreed to a short-term agreement with the coalition that included a 2.5 percent wage increase. That agreement, however, expired at the end of January.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.