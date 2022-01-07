Findings

Former S.F. Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru pleads guilty to wire fraud

Former San Francisco Department of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Thursday,...

Former SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Thursday. Nuru faces up to nine years in prison as part of a plea agreement announced last month after being at the center of a public corruption investigation at City Hall. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Former SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Thursday. Nuru faces up to nine years in prison as part of a plea agreement announced last month after being at the center of a public corruption investigation at City Hall. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Former San Francisco Department of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nuru has been at the center of a federal investigation into public corruption at City Hall since he was arrested back in January 2020.

Nuru faces up to nine years in prison as part of the plea agreement announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds last month.

Nuru is next set to be sentenced on May 26 by U.S. District Judge William Orrick. He remains out of custody on bond.

Federal agents initially arrested Nuru along with Lefty O’Doul’s restaurant owner Nick Bovis in an alleged attempt to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help to obtain a restaurant concession.

Nuru’s arrest then kicked off an ongoing investigation into city corruption, with investigators alleging that over the years, Nuru accepted numerous bribes and kickbacks in exchange for giving favorable treatment on city contracts, including from the city’s garbage company Recology Inc.

Since Nuru’s arrest, a dozen defendants linked to the corruption investigation have been charged in federal court, along with three corporate entities. Among those charged include former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly and former Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services director Sandra Zuniga.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Related Stories
District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks at a rally, urging voters to reject the recall effort against him, at the Service Employees International Union Local 87 headquarters in October. Nearly $3 million has been raised on campaign efforts ahead of the June 7 election. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
In a big election year, money is pouring into key San Francisco campaigns

June recall election of District Attorney Chesa Boudin shaping up to be year’s most expensive

By Benjamin Schneider
Plans for a shelter at 711 Post St. to house as many as 250 people living on the streets are on hold to allow for more community outreach. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Latest homeless shelter delay epitomizes San Francisco’s biggest challenge

‘We can’t use that urgency to go through a bad process’

By Carly Graf Examiner staff writer
Emily Reichman walks her dog, Daisy, along Lake Street near Fourth Avenue. The SFMTA board voted to make it a permanent Slow Street in August but the agency is now reaching out for public comment on the street’s fate. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
San Francisco’s Lake Street could be among first closed to through-traffic permanently

City polls residents on whether they want to extend ‘Slow Street’ designation

By Carly Graf Examiner Staff Writer