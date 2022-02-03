Exclusive: The courtroom drama behind SFPD and Chesa Boudin’s most recent feud

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, right, announced Wednesday that SFPD was terminating a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office over revelations in court testimony that prosecutors wihheld evidence in active police investigations. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Relations between San Francisco’s police chief and its district attorney erupted in a public feud on Wednesday evening, based on testimony in the trial of a police officer accused of using excessive force.

An investigator in the District Attorney’s Office claims she was pressured by assistant district attorneys to withhold evidence and mislead police. Those accusations led Police Chief William Scott to terminate an agreement between the police department and the District Attorney’s Office on how they investigate excessive use of force cases against police officers.

An exclusive look at the 123-page transcript of testimony in the January 27 hearing reveals very serious allegations about the culture and inner workings of the District Attorney’s Office, which has seen nearly 60 attorneys leave in the past two years. The police chief’s public response has brought relations between the DA and the police department to a breaking point, at a time when crime in The City is a serious concern to citizens and the district attorney is facing a recall.

In the testimony, investigator Magen Hayashi said she was pressured to remove evidence of an alleged domestic violence incident from paperwork in a trial in which a police officer, Terrance Stangel, is accused of using excessive force.

“Were you instructed to remove exculpatory information from the warrant?” asked the attorney for the police officer.

“Yes,” replied Hayashi, the district attorney investigator.

“Who instructed you to remove exculpatory information from the arrest warrant?” the lawyer asked. In response, the investigator named an assistant district attorney.

“What information did he instruct you to remove from the arrest warrant?” the lawyer asked.

“A significant amount of information, from the 911 callers” reporting the domestic violence, the investigator said. She added that an assistant district attorney “wrote a comment on the side saying to remove it, that it was not relevant information to the case.”

That information was therefore hidden from the police, Hayashi claimed. The evidence would have helped the defense of the police officer accused of using excessive force, the investigator claimed, because it showed he was responding to a domestic violence incident. A judge disagreed, finding there was no compelling evidence removed.

Hayashi said she feared for her job if she did not remove her account of the evidence from the paperwork, part of a pattern of intimidation.

“I was threatened by attorneys three different times that if I didn’t agree with their warrant they would report me to D.A. Boudin and that we were looking at termination possibilities,” Hayashi testified a week ago. “My lieutenant assisted me with this because it was such a severe problem, and he was fired.”

Hayashi said there was “an understanding” in her department that the DA’s office withholds information about investigations into alleged excessive force incidents involving police from the police department.

“If I did have information, I was – I was told that I don’t share it. That occurred at multiple times in my tenure,” she said. “When investigators or someone would call to ask for information, if I didn’t know I’d ask the attorney, and there were different attorneys that said the same thing, that would say, ‘Tell them we don’t know. We don’t have any plans’ or ‘no comment,’ something to that effect.”

At one point in the proceedings, the transcript shows an argument erupted in court. Nicole Pifari, the attorney for the police officer on trial, claimed the DA’s legal team attempted to intimidate Hayashi in the courtroom after the judge left to take a break. Pifari was questioning Hayashi as part of her defense of the police officer. Hayashi’s testimony about pressure to suppress evidence led the DA’s defense team to yell at and seek to intimidate Hayashi and her attorney when the judge was out of the room, Pifari told the judge.

“After the Court exited the courtroom,” Pifari told the judge, attorneys for the DA’s office “started yelling at… began to yell at counsel for Ms. Hayashi telling him to do his job.”

Pifari told the judge that one of the attorneys for the DA’s office “pointed at the witness and told her she was being accused of a crime. It’s intimidating a witness, it’s unprofessional, it’s very problematic that they’re trying to affect the testimony of this witness off the record. I have a real problem with what just happened. They were yelling at her attorney in open court.” It’s not clear what crime the attorney allegedly referred to.

“Okay. Let’s not yell, OK? Thank you,” judge Teresa Caffese said, according to the transcript of the testimony.

“Will the Court please instruct attorneys for the DA’s office to not address the witness, talk to her, point at her and tell her she’s – you know, off-the-record having discussions with the witness, it’s totally inappropriate,” Pifari said.

An attorney for the DA’s office responded that “For the record, [the attorney for the investigator] was yelling too.”

It’s important to keep in mind that this testimony was given in defense of the police officer on trial for excessive use of force. Judge Caffese rejected a motion to dismiss the case, and said the evidence that the investigator said she held back was not relevant to the case.

But Chief of Police Scott’s response to the testimony is noteworthy. Scott could have reached out privately to Boudin about the testimony, and what it meant in relation to their memo of understanding, the agreement Scott abruptly terminated on how they handle investigations into police misconduct.

Instead, Scott issued a press release – a highly public statement saying the testimony “convincingly established that the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has not adhered to the MOU’s provisions.” In a letter to Boudin linked in the press release, Scott said “confidence has been eroded” in how the two departments work together on investigations into misuse of force.

Headlines on the press release cited “court revelations that prosecutors withheld evidence in investigations” and “evidence that D.A.’s office systematically concealed information and evidence”.

That is damning language in a press release about a district attorney who is facing a recall election in June.

The DA responded at a press conference on Thursday that his office is investigating the allegations made by Hayashi. “If someone in my office is pressured to do something improper, that’s not OK,” he said. “I am not aware of one iota of evidence… that could possibly suggest that it is ever acceptable, under any circumstances to be less than 100% truthful and candid in affidavits.”

Boudin also pointed out that his office’s memo of understanding with the police department has contributed to a decrease in excessive use of force cases by police officers. He criticized Scott’s decision to “unilaterally” terminate the agreement, and vowed to continue investigating police misconduct cases.

Boudin declined to comment on the specific excessive force case in question, but did say, “We did not make mistakes under my leadership in this case, and that’s what the evidence will show.”

And a police commissioner supportive of the DA blasted the police chief’s public response to charges made in the testimony as “propaganda” and “tampering with a jury.” Police Commissioner John Hamasaki, a civil rights and criminal defense attorney, confronted the chief at a commission meeting Wednesday evening. Scott called the accusations “extremely insulting and disappointing” in a heated exchange.

The events raise key questions for both departments. How will Boudin look into the investigator’s allegations into pressure to suppress evidence? How will the two departments cooperate, especially as Boudin prepares for June’s recall election? And perhaps most interesting, why did the chief of police choose to send out a provocative press release about testimony the public might never have discovered otherwise?

Answers to those questions are speculative, but it is worthy to note that Boudin’s department has gone through previous defections, and is under pressure. As a reformer elected amid calls to defund the police, Boudin may see a crackdown on police misuse of force as a chance to win support in the recall election. The San Francisco Chronicle reported 59 attorneys have left Boudin’s office, more than 40% of the lawyers on staff.

The police department, meanwhile, faces several incidents of alleged police misconduct, including the fatal shooting at the airport, and needs support of the police officers’ union in order to crack down on a perceived crime wave. Also hired as a reformer, Scott may be fighting back against Boudin’s investigations into his officers’ conduct.

One thing is clear: Relations between The City’s two top crime fighters have never been worse at a time when there is plenty of high-profile crime to fight.

This story has been updated.