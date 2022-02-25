Evangelical Christian group fights for the right to worship in public parks

Members of the Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries filed suit against San Francisco asserting their right to worship in The City’s public parks, like the Palace of Fine Arts (seen above), without securing a permit. (Shutterstock)

By Joe Dworetzky

Bay City News Foundation

Two members of a Christian evangelical church known as Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries have filed a federal civil rights action against the city and county of San Francisco asserting a right to worship in the city’s public parks without securing a permit.

The controversy began on Jan. 24, 2021, when members of the church attempted to hold a Sunday service in the city park outside of the Palace of Fine Arts in the city’s Marina District.

The complaint alleges that in the middle of the outdoor service, a city park ranger approached the group and said they needed a permit because they were using sound amplification equipment. The ranger issued a citation that bore a $192 fine.

Church leaders did not agree they needed a permit, but they decided to pay the fine and find another park that wasn’t as “iconic and touristy” the Palace of Fine Arts.

According to its website, CFM is a “non-denominational Christian Ministry founded by David Lynn who is a planting, pastoral and evangelistic figure within Toronto, Canada.”

CFM’s stated mission is to “impact the world through radical evangelism, church planting, and discipleship.”

“Church planting” is the practice of starting up a church in a new location.

CFM has churches in more than a dozen cities in the U.S., including San Francisco.

According to the complaint, the CFM San Francisco church does not own property and holds its services outdoors where worshippers may “display the love and transformative power of Jesus Christ to non-Christians.”

CFM wants to have regular Sunday services in San Francisco parks “which are freely accessible and well-suited for worship activities.”

CFM’s outdoor services typically last more than two hours and include musical instruments, singing, testimonies, communion and a sermon. The number of worshippers varies between 40 and 70.

The plaintiffs say that they need to use amplification equipment so attendees can hear and understand. They also use a folding table in the communion ceremony.

On Feb. 7, 2021, the group assembled for worship at Potrero del Sol Park near the labyrinth and stage area. They chose the location because the park is “remote” but still a good venue for worship.

Half an hour into the service, another city park ranger arrived and allegedly said they could not use amplification and he gave them another citation, this one for $384. The park ranger was joined by two San Francisco Police Department members and they required the worshippers to end the service.

Two weeks later, the group met again for worship, this time near the basketball courts at McLaren Park, and without amplification. They selected the spot because it had good acoustics.

An hour into the service, a city park ranger approached and allegedly informed them that they needed a permit in order to worship in the park. When they protested that they were not using amplification, the ranger said the issue was the number of people attending, though he did not know what the maximum allowable number would be. He wrote another citation for $384, this one for using the folding table.

On March 21, 2021, the group tried to worship at United Nations Plaza, but were cited again.

Thereafter, plaintiffs inquired about getting a permit. Section 7.03 of the San Francisco Park Code lists 20 park activities that require permits, including weddings, exhibitions, parades, and selling printed material. Subsection (h) requires a permit for conducting or sponsoring “a religious event involving 50 or more persons.”

Other subsections require a permit for any event which “utilizes sound amplification equipment,” or involves erecting any “table, scaffold, stage, platform, rostrum, tower, stand, bandstand, building, fence, wall, monument, dome or other structure.”

When they applied, they were advised that in order to get a permit they would need “a health and safety plan, a certificate of insurance for coverage of two million dollars, payment of a permit fee, and a bond.”

They thought the requirements were burdensome and proposed a workaround by capping attendance at 49, but allegedly they were advised that the amplification and their folding table also triggered the permit requirement.

Concluding that they could not meet the requirements, and believing they were chilled and deterred from engaging in worship and religious speech in San Francisco parks for fear of criminal sanction,” they filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of San Francisco.

One of their lawyers is associated with the Center for Religious Expression, a Tennessee organization that provides lawyers to “Christians seeking relief on their behalf.”

CRE’s website says that it has experienced litigators and when it pursues litigation, “we do it to win.” The organization claims to have won 97 percent of cases filed.

The suit comes at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court has considered a number of cases involving claims by churches and religious groups that their freedom to worship has been infringed by COVID-19 regulation.

In a 5-4 decision in April 2021, the high court enjoined a California directive that prohibited indoor home prayer meetings where more than three households gathered, though indoor visitors to retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters were not so limited.

The majority opinion said that state regulation of religious activity is subject to “strict scrutiny” if it treats “any comparable secular activity more favorably than religious exercise.” When strict scrutiny applies, the state has to show the law is “narrowly tailored” so there are no less restrictive ways to achieve the government’s goal.

The complaint alleges that at one point, the church members asked one of the park rangers if they would need to obtain a permit if the event was a protest rather than a gathering for worship. The ranger allegedly said, “no permit is required for a protest as long as the event is unplanned.”

San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department currently manages more than 200 city parks, playgrounds and open spaces within the city. The department’s website says that “In 2017, San Francisco became the first city in the nation where all residents have access to a park within a 10-minute walk.”

Email and phone requests for comment by the San Francisco city attorney were not returned immediately.